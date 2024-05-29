Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Highlights: EC releases final voter turnout figures, 63.37% recorded in phase 6
Prime Minister Modi referred to two incidents in 2022, in which tribal women were brutally murdered, and questioned the JMM government's stance on protecting infiltrators responsible for such heinous crimes. He further claimed that 'love jihad' had started in Jharkhand and accused the JMM of engaging in communal politics by changing the weekly public holiday from Sunday to Friday in one of the districts of the 'state, although Sunday has been a public holiday since British rule and has significance for the Christian community.
The Prime Minister alleged that the JMM-led coalition was plundering the state's resources, making Jharkhand famous for its “mountains of money”. He compared this to the situation before 2014, when Congress was accused of indulging in widespread corruption, and claimed that his government had put an end to such practices. PM Modi also mentioned that the INDIA bloc tried to defeat Droupadi Murmu, a tribal candidate, in the 2022 presidential elections.
In conclusion, Modi promised that the country would witness more development in the next five years than in the previous years.
Earlier today, in an interview with ANI, PM Modi addressed the issue of reservations, warning the SC, ST, OBC and other backward communities against the alleged deception of the opposition. He accused the opposition of keeping these communities in the dark and exploiting them for their own gain. Modi stressed the importance of sensitizing the nation about the impending crisis, especially during the election period.
The Prime Minister claimed that the fundamental spirit of the Indian Constitution was being violated in the name of vote bank politics. He criticized those who claim to be defenders of Dalits and Tribals, calling them real adversaries. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the influence of the Muslim League in his manifesto and questioned whether the opposition wanted to endanger future generations in the name of vote bank politics.
Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his commitment to fight for the rights of his Dalit, Tribal and OBC brothers and sisters. He said, “I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting this battle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the opposition's claims that he would abolish reservations by saying, “They have committed this sin. I oppose it and that is why they have to use such things to lie.” He accused them of engaging in fraudulent practices aimed at deceiving the public.
On the Calcutta High Court's decision to invalidate all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, PM Modi highlighted the opposition's strategy of granting minority status to all castes overnight Muslims, thereby depriving genuine OBCs of their rights. He expressed disappointment over the abuse of judicial power for vote-bank political purposes, stressing that such a situation is unacceptable under any circumstances.
When asked about personal attacks during election campaigns, PM Modi said, “As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become a 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudaagar' and 'Gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in parliament did the math and counted 101 abuses, so whether there are elections or no elections, these people (the opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now, abusing has become their nature…” He pointed out that the opposition had been hurling insults at him for a long time and believed in his exclusive right to do so.
Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusation that Prime Minister Modi determines who goes to jail, the Prime Minister suggested that it would be beneficial for them to familiarize themselves with the Constitution and laws of country, which implies that he does not need to provide further explanations on this subject. the question.
