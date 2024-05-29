Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals his post-campaign plans; this is what he will do while waiting for the results of the Lok Sabha polls





The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing in India. In the coming days, the world's largest democracy will have its new government. It remains to be seen whether the current government will extend its rule or whether the opposition will take the helm. Whatever the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced his schedule just before the election results, which are due to be announced on June 4. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and meditate at the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial after the culmination of his Lok Sabha election campaign. meditation or meditation According to reports, the Prime Minister will meditate day and night from May 30 evening to June 1 evening at the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated on the Dhyan Mandapam. The rock on which Modi will meditate also has great significance as it had a major impact on the life of Swami Vivekananda. Kanyakumari, according to ANI, is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata. This is where Swami Vivekananda arrived after wandering around the country and negotiating for three days to arrive at a vision of a developed India. Moreover, legend has it that Goddess Parvati also meditated on one foot at the same place while waiting for Lord Shiva. While talking to PTI, a BJP leader said, “Meditating at one place shows PM Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life. » “Prime Minister Modi is giving a signal of national unity by visiting Kanyakumari,” another leader added, noting that the visit also shows the Prime Minister's deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. As per this, it will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. Earlier, after the 2019 election campaign, he had retired to Kedarnath and in 2014, he had visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh. (With contribution from agencies) Mohita Kaur Garg “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting harm and remedying it.” Albus Dumbledore (J.K. See more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-reveals-plans-post-campaigning-this-is-what-hell-do-awaiting-lok-sabha-election-results-726399 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos