Israeli Offense Minister Confronts the World

Angry at Spain's decision to recognize Palestine, Israel's top diplomat responded with a typical decision: Social media was designed to provoke supreme offense.

Eschewing tried-and-true diplomatic methods, Israel Katz released a video combining footage of the October 7 Hamas attack with archival footage of a couple dancing flamenco. Message from foreign ministers to Spanish leaders: Hamas thanks you for your service.

This was not an isolated case. Alongside traditionally vapid diplomatic practices, such as advertising meetings with officials or rallying support for Israel's Eurovision contestant, Katz's X account often used caricatured posts to attack and ridicule critics of Israel.

Terrestriality is a hallmark of modern diplomacy far beyond Israel. Chinese envoys, wolf warriors, passed on Beijing's message for years, while Donald Trump's White House mastered the art of insulting its enemies and allies alike. But Katz's brazen attitude also reflects a larger shift in Israeli diplomacy under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has unapologetically advocated a no-holds-barred approach to dealing with criticism of Israel.

This weekend's Spanish video was accompanied by similar broadcasts in Norway and Ireland for their simultaneous recognition of Palestine. The Irish video combined images of October 7 with the feet of a dancing Irishman and the same message of thanks from Hamas.

And as Israel and Turkey engaged in barbs in April over the Gaza war, Katz's account posted an unflattering photoshopped image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan slumped on a bed, imagining himself in the regalia of an Ottoman sultan.

Erdoan dreams of reestablishing the Ottoman Empire… The man of the Muslim Brotherhood [Erdoan] dreams of destroying Israel, conquering Jerusalem and ruling the Muslim world, the text accompanying the image said, before suggesting that the Turkish prime minister would be better off just watching glorified Ottoman dramas on television.

Within the diplomatic corps in Israel, messages posted to Katz's account were met with a mixture of bemusement and eye-rolling. I don't think any other foreign minister is doing what he's doing, one diplomat said.

It's just weird, said another. I think he thinks it works… But it's not effective. People view it as aggressive and offensive, not an effective means of communication.

The social media posts also sparked angry reactions in national capitals. Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath called the Irish video particularly distasteful, while Spain's Foreign Minister called the Spanish video scandalous and abominable.

The Spanish video also drew criticism from Zeina Sabbah, one of the two flamenco dancers, who, remarkably, is of Palestinian origin.

I wish someone would help me complain about it, because what they do is laugh. Laughing at Spain, laughing at what's happening, laughing at the support Palestine has received, she told the Financial Times.

Officials also took offense to Katz's penchant for making traditionally private aspects of diplomacy public. In response to the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway and Ireland, the countries' ambassadors were summoned to the Foreign Ministry to watch a video of the Hamas attack on October 7 in front of the media. Katz also issued a letter banning the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Irish Foreign Minister Michel Martin called it completely unacceptable that his country's ambassador had been reprimanded in front of the media.

A post on X from Israel Katz mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan

Katz's spokesperson declined to comment. A person familiar with the approach said it was effective and reflected the fact that traditional tools were not enough in war. We must shock the world. This is not a usual time, the person said.

Diplomats and analysts said this undiplomatic approach partly reflected the status of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Katz is not a member of Israel's five-man war cabinet, and the ministry is typically far from the center of power in Netanyahu's governments.

It's a way for him to make noise and be seen, said the second diplomat, who highlighted the general lack of importance of the Foreign Ministry.

Although Katz's posts attacking critics of Israel in countries like Spain and Turkey were often published in both Hebrew and the language of his target, they were also designed to have a national impact, the report said. analysts said.

Louis Fishman, an associate professor at Brooklyn College in New York who specializes in Turkish and Israeli affairs, said this brazen approach could potentially help Katz in a post-Netanyahu era or in government. Targets such as Erdoan, who regularly launches diatribes against Netanyahu's government, are themselves deeply unpopular in Israel.

It's every man for himself, said Fishman, who described Katz as the minister in charge of Turkey's trolling.

Nimrod Goren, senior fellow for Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Katz's messages also reflect broader anger in Israel over the international community's stance toward the country and the feeling that whatever Israel does, the international community will oppose it. .

But on the other hand, he noted that the success of the Israeli operation to repel the Iranian missile salvo last month rested with the allies. For Israel to meet its national security requirements, it cannot work alone and must be part of a community, he said. So going back to this approach where we'll attack anyone who's critical… doesn't work in today's reality.

Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul and Carmen Muela in Madrid