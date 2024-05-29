“ChatXiPT, Chinese artificial intelligence that reflects Xi Jinping’s thought”





The new artificial intelligence (AI) developed by the Cyberspace Administration of China has an answer to everything as long as it concerns Xi Jinping Thought. Monday May 20, the official institution announced on social networks that it had developed this new chatbot, quickly nicknamed “ChatXiPT” by the media. Learn more Subscribers only The Chinese government is increasingly subservient to the Communist Party It was initially intended for internal use by Chinese experts specializing in the Internet and how to control it. It merges seven databases: six on technology and one on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” the president’s doctrinal corpus, which was incorporated into the country’s constitution in 2018. A suggested search term: stating the difference between traditional productive forces and “new productive forces”, the current leitmotif of the leader of the single ruling party in China, aiming to revive the economy by focusing on sectors of the future . Learn more Subscribers only Xi Jinping's new economic model promises more trade conflicts for China The “ChatXiPT” example is exaggerated. There are other AI programs in China inspired by ChatGPT aimed at the general public, which are not inclined towards communist ideology and which concern innocuous subjects, even if they systematically avoid questions when sensitive themes are raised. mentioned. This new LLM (large language model), however, raises the question of whether a country with ever-tighter control over ideas can lead the way in AI and become the dominant technological power, as Beijing hopes. The difficulty is real for Chinese developers: the authorities want to understand how the product works well in advance, which adds months of procedures. As a result, it takes a long time to bring a product to market and AIs have no room for political error. As with the emergence of Chinese forums, then the messaging applications of web giants (Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba), the responsibility for ensuring that nothing prohibited appears falls first and foremost to entrepreneurs: they must be quick to “clean up”. if they intend to continue to benefit from this crucial market. Learn more Subscribers only China: Xi Jinping's global ambitions Tensions with the United States Things get more complicated with AI. It's not just about integrating a list of taboo words and restarting the connection when a forbidden term is typed. It is now a matter of generating responses in line with what those in power are demanding, particularly when the leadership of the Communist Party wants to remobilize society around the values ​​dear to Xi. On the one hand, there is this ever-increasing constraint which does not encourage risk-taking when it comes to content creation. In addition, growing tensions with the United States, the current center of AI innovation, have prohibited Nvidia, champion of cutting-edge electronic chips, from delivering its latest models to China, while China also wants to cut itself off of Wall Street, whose financial depth and appetite for risk facilitate technological innovation. You have 26.97% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2024/05/29/chatxipt-the-chinese-artificial-intelligence-that-reflects-xi-jinping-thought_6672957_23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos