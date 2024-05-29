Helicopter landing, sunset and no tourists: PM Modis' meditation plans after campaign ends | News from India





As he visited Kedarnath in 2019 and Pratapgarh in 2014, this time, after campaigning tirelessly for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's destination is expected to be the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, where he will stay from May 30 to June. 1 and meditate. Top security sources, who are handling the arrangements, said Modi would arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on May 30 and take an MI-17 helicopter to Kanyakumari, where he would land at 4:35 p.m. He will witness the sunset at 6:34 p.m. Modi will return from Kanyakumari on June 1 at 3:30 p.m. From Thiruvananthapuram airport, he will board an IAF plane for Delhi at 4:10 p.m. Tourists will be asked to cancel their plans for the weekend. Operations of nearby stores will be limited. Reservations at all lodges and hotels in the small town will be blocked by the police. We estimate that around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed, apart from coastal police patrolling around Vivekananda Rock with Coast Guard vessels, although there is a possibility of restricting security personnel on the rock while it meditate, a senior watchdog said. the arrangement. A team of 10 SPG commandos arrived in Kanyakumari on Monday to assess security measures. He will stay at the Vivekananda Centre, the official said. Modi's visit to Kanyakumari carries significant spiritual and symbolic weight for his followers, as Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda claimed to have had a vision of 'Bharat Mata. It was here that he (Vivekananda) arrived after wandering around the country and mediating for three days and succeeded in realizing a vision for a developed India. Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bringing Swami Ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life, the statement said, adding that Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot while waiting for Bhagwan Shiv. The statement added that Prime Minister Modi is sending a signal of national unity by visiting Kanyakumari.

