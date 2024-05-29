Chinese dictator Xi Jinping visits Lula in November





Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is expected to visit Brazil in November, ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for November 18-19. The trip will include a meeting with President Luiz Incio Lula da Sul, in Brasilia, according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. CNN Brasil published the information this Monday the 27th. A state visit is a diplomatic event of great importance, usually accompanied by formal ceremonies. In April last year, Lula was received by Xi Jinping in Beijing, where they signed more than 20 agreements in areas such as agriculture, environment and technology. + Read more news about politics in the West Trade between Brazil and China hit records in 2023, with Brazilian exports reaching US$104 billion and imports reaching US$53 billion. During the visit, the leaders are expected to discuss Chinese investments in Brazil and global geopolitical issues. In addition to the G20, Brazil and China are partners in BRICS, a group of large emerging economies. India, Russia and South Africa are also in the group. Xi Jinping is expected to renew Brazil's proposal to join the “New Silk Road”, which includes Chinese investments in infrastructure in Latin America and Africa. China wants to finance Brazil The New Silk Road includes strict financing lines, which have attracted criticism due to the excessive debt of some countries. Beijing requires the use of Chinese labor and products in funded projects, raising doubts about the real benefits for Brazil. Read also :

The Chinese government has been pushing for years for Brazil to participate in the initiative, but its membership is still uncertain due to concerns about the conditions imposed and potential economic impacts.

