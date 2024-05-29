Erdogan asks Davutoglu to form new government

by Naharnet Press Office over 8 years old

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to form a new government, two weeks after elections in which the ruling party regained the absolute majority it lost five months ago.

Erdogan formally instructed Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Davutoglu to form the government during talks at Ankara's presidential palace, the presidency said in a brief statement on its website.

The AKP's resounding victory in the November 1 general election gave the party a renewed mandate to govern without any coalition partners.

Davutoglu is expected to present a list of ministers for Erdogan's approval on Wednesday or Thursday, with the new cabinet likely to be made up mainly of Erdogan loyalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers were sworn in as Parliament met for the first time since the election.

Turkey's oldest lawmaker, Deniz Baykal, a 77-year-old member of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), chaired the session.

Under Erdogan's watch, Baykal called for reconciliation in this predominantly Muslim country, plagued by violence in recent months, leaving many layers of society – Kurdish minorities, Islamists, Turkish secularists – at odds.

Dressed in the traditional tailcoat and white bow tie of the Turkish president, he also invited lawmakers to swear “loyalty to the secular and democratic Turkish republic.”

– Tension as MP takes oath in Kurdish

Tensions rose when pro-Kurdish MP Leyla Zana began her oath with “Biji Asiti,” or “Long live peace” in Kurdish. This sentence set off a storm that recalled her memorable swearing-in 24 years ago, when she also spoke a language that was then still taboo in public.

Zana, an iconic activist who spent 10 years in prison for her ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), also changed the wording of “Turkish people” in the parliamentary oath to the “people of Turkey.”

Baykal asked Zana to recite her oath again, but she refused to do so and walked out in protest.

Zana, the first Kurdish woman to enter parliament, caused a sensation in 1991 when she said she had taken the oath under duress and added a message of peace in Kurdish.

Turkey is grappling with deep ethnic, political and religious divisions exacerbated by the renewed conflict between the state and Kurdish separatists as well as a wave of bloody attacks blamed on Islamic State jihadists.

The AKP won almost half of the votes cast and secured 317 seats in the 550-member parliament, more than enough to form a government on its own.

The result is a huge personal victory for Erdogan, who may now be able to garner enough support for his controversial ambition to expand his role toward a powerful American-style executive presidency.

The CHP won 134 seats, while the pro-Kurdish HDP – which made a historic breakthrough in June elections by becoming the first party representing Turkey's largest minority to enter parliament – ​​won 59 seats, compared to 80 five months ago.

The nationalist MHP won only 40 seats, half the number obtained in June.

The AKP's number of seats still falls short of the 367 needed to amend the constitution to give Erdogan full executive powers. Analysts expect the party to seek support from the MHP, which shares its conservative and religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing that Erdogan's son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, could be given a key post in the new government.

Albayrak, who was first elected to parliament in June, accompanied Erdogan on a tête-à-tête with US President Barack Obama at last weekend's G20 summit in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.