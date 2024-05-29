Politics
'Narendra Modi', 'Sachin Tendulkar', 'Amit Shah' apply for coaching job in India
Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach is set to end in June.© BCCI/Sportzpics
The deadline for submitting applications for the Indian team's head coach has passed, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly receiving over 3,000 applications. Although former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is said to be leading the race, a few others with famous names like Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and Amit Shah have also applied for the role. As the BCCI decided to make the candidacy of the head coach of the Indian team public, many random people filled the form and submitted nominations, using fake names of celebrities and political leaders.
According to a report in the Indian Express, the board received several applications in the names of Tendulkar, Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, among a few other former cricketers. The names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also feature in the list.
“Last year also BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is because it is easy to check the names of candidates on a single sheet,” a BCCI official said. said.
According to the advertisement released by the BCCI, the candidate “must be willing to meet the professional expectations and pressures associated with managing renowned athletes”; and they are expected to help “develop a world-class Indian cricket team that delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and actors with their approach to the game” .
The current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, will see his tenure end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. After the landmark event, the BCCI hopes to appoint a new head coach with the team Indian. However, as there is no concrete news yet on Dravid's replacement, the possibility of a delay cannot be ruled out either.
