Politics
National Security Council addresses terrorism and Gaza crisis
ANKARA
The National Security Council (MGK) meeting, chaired on May 28 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, drew attention to the activities of PKK terrorists in Syria, stating that any attempts threaten national security and territorial integrity of the region will not be tolerated. .
Any action carried out in violation of our national security and the territorial integrity of our neighbors will not be authorized, indicates the press release published at the end of the MGK meeting, drawing attention to the PKK's electoral project in Syria.
In defiance of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, the PYD/YPG, an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, called for illegal local elections in Syria, where a civil war has raged since 2011.
The meeting, which lasted four hours, reiterated Trkiyes' determination to eliminate terrorist organizations that target national security and country safety in the region.
It was declared that the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, which has turned the lands it usurped in Iraq and Syria into a nest of terrorism, and the support given to it, will be eliminated, along with all its elements in the region.
The meeting also stressed that Trkiye's coordination and cooperation with Iraq would be further strengthened by expanding the basis of the pact between the two countries and that concrete security measures would “strengthen our joint efforts for the development of our region”.
Trkiye has increased its collaborative efforts with the Iraqi military to combat the PKK, with Ankara providing technical assistance to Iraq to secure its borders and prevent the PKK from moving into the region.
The PKK has relocated a significant part of its operations to northern Iraq, notably to a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, as Turkish operations have reduced its domestic presence in the region.
During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
Palestinian state
Trkiye's top security body stressed the crucial importance of increasing the number of countries recognizing Palestine as a state and stepping up efforts to hold Israel accountable for the massacres it has committed.
“It is of critical importance to increase the number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine and to strengthen efforts to ensure that those responsible for the massacre are held accountable by being on the right side of history” , indicates the press release.
“Israel's continued massacres in Gaza, disregard for international legal obligations and repression of global protests against these crimes reveal the insincerity of those who claim to have defended the rule of law, democracy and freedom of expression », continues the text.
Despite growing concern over the civilian toll of its attacks on Gaza, Israel has shown no signs of changing course, and international efforts to secure a ceasefire remain stalled.
Israel struck a refugee camp in the Rafah security zone on Sunday, killing at least 45 Palestinians. On Tuesday, Israel again struck a camp in the evacuation zone, violating international law.
Israel launched its genocidal war against Gaza in retaliation for Hamas attacks on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to official Israeli figures.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.
The MGK statement also highlighted the potential for significant progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), warned of new potential threats, such as cyberattacks, and highlighted Trkiye's preparedness for scientific, economic and military AI research and prioritization of advanced skills in the field. field.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
