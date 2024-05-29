Connect with us

Politics

'Jharkhand district changed public holidays from Sunday to Friday': PM Modi says opposition is 'now fighting Christians'

'Jharkhand district changed public holidays from Sunday to Friday': PM Modi says opposition is 'now fighting Christians'

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the Jharkhand government after an investigation revealed that some schools in Jamtara had moved their official holiday to Friday instead of the universally accepted Sunday. PM Modi said Sunday is linked to Christians and a district in Jharkhand has changed it, adding that the opposition is now also fighting Christians.”

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Dumka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: In our country, there is a public holiday on Sunday. When the British ruled here, the Christian community celebrated the festival. Sunday is not related to Hindus but to the Christian community. It has been a celebration for 200 to 300 years. Now they have locked the Sunday holiday in one district and declared the holiday to be on Friday. First they fought against Hindus, now they are fighting against Christians. What is going on?”

Reversing the decision taken two years earlier by 43 government schools to shift their weekly holiday to Friday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in 2022 reinstated Sunday as the official day off. Later, an investigation revealed that some schools in majority-minority areas of Jamtara had changed their official holiday to Friday.

While Dumka MP and BJP leader Sunil Soren opposed it, Jamtara MP Irfan Ansari said there was nothing wrong in it as majority of the students belonged to the Muslim community. Read also | PM Modi says stock markets will hit record high on June 4: should you invest more?

The MP for Dumka gives a community color to an insignificant matter. What is wrong in observing a weekly holiday other than Sunday, especially where the majority of students come from the Muslim community?,” he was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

At the Dumka rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused the Indian bloc of sheltering infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area. Read also | THESE stocks will win if PM Narendra Modi is re-elected, says Motilal Oswal chief Raamdeo Agarwal

Attacking the JMM, PM Modi said, “Now the problem of infiltrators has become a big problem in Jharkhand. As a result, the number of tribes is rapidly decreasing in many regions and the number of infiltrators is increasing. The safety and lives of tribal girls are in danger. Who are these infiltrators who pose a threat to our daughters? Why does the JMM protect them? » asked Prime Minister Modi.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our commercial coverage and market insights Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 28, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/jharkhand-district-changed-sunday-holidays-to-fridays-pm-modi-says-opposition-now-fighting-christians-11716904426411.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: