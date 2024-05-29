'Jharkhand district changed public holidays from Sunday to Friday': PM Modi says opposition is 'now fighting Christians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the Jharkhand government after an investigation revealed that some schools in Jamtara had moved their official holiday to Friday instead of the universally accepted Sunday. PM Modi said Sunday is linked to Christians and a district in Jharkhand has changed it, adding that the opposition is now also fighting Christians.”

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Dumka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: In our country, there is a public holiday on Sunday. When the British ruled here, the Christian community celebrated the festival. Sunday is not related to Hindus but to the Christian community. It has been a celebration for 200 to 300 years. Now they have locked the Sunday holiday in one district and declared the holiday to be on Friday. First they fought against Hindus, now they are fighting against Christians. What is going on?”

Reversing the decision taken two years earlier by 43 government schools to shift their weekly holiday to Friday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in 2022 reinstated Sunday as the official day off. Later, an investigation revealed that some schools in majority-minority areas of Jamtara had changed their official holiday to Friday.

While Dumka MP and BJP leader Sunil Soren opposed it, Jamtara MP Irfan Ansari said there was nothing wrong in it as majority of the students belonged to the Muslim community. Read also | PM Modi says stock markets will hit record high on June 4: should you invest more?

The MP for Dumka gives a community color to an insignificant matter. What is wrong in observing a weekly holiday other than Sunday, especially where the majority of students come from the Muslim community?,” he was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

At the Dumka rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused the Indian bloc of sheltering infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area. Read also | THESE stocks will win if PM Narendra Modi is re-elected, says Motilal Oswal chief Raamdeo Agarwal

Attacking the JMM, PM Modi said, “Now the problem of infiltrators has become a big problem in Jharkhand. As a result, the number of tribes is rapidly decreasing in many regions and the number of infiltrators is increasing. The safety and lives of tribal girls are in danger. Who are these infiltrators who pose a threat to our daughters? Why does the JMM protect them? » asked Prime Minister Modi.

Published: May 28, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

