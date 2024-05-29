Politics
The Prime Minister’s “university cuts” and the “tax battle” over pensions
The Times and Daily Mail both say one in eight students could see their courses cut, under Tory plans to tackle what they call “Mickey Mouse” diplomas.
The papers say conservative modeling suggested the measures could generate around 910 million for apprenticeships by the end of the decade by reducing the number of student loans that are never repaid.
The Express lists five degrees whose graduates earn the least. They include courses in combined and general studies, performing arts, creative arts and design.
The Telegraph leads with an interview with Rishi Sunak. He reveals he recently spoke to Boris Johnson, but he won't say whether the 2019 election winner would campaign for him.
The front page of the Daily Mirror reports the police's decision to abandon their investigation into the deputy leader of Labour. Sale of Angela Rayner's house.
He describes it as a further blow to Mr Sunak's campaign.
The water regulator, Ofwat, is develop plans for a special recovery regime to help Thames Water and other struggling water companies, according to the Financial Times.
According to him, these measures would reduce the sanctions imposed on companies, so as to encourage them to invest in infrastructure. They would also be given “realistic” targets for reducing wastewater and water leaks.
According to the Guardian, Israel's foreign intelligence agency is allegedly threatened a chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
The objective – the newspaper claims – was to put pressure on the prosecutor to abandon the war crimes investigation.
Asked about the story, the Israeli prime minister's office told the Guardian that its questions contained “numerous false and unfounded allegations intended to harm the State of Israel.”
