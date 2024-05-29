Many of Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the latest developments in the election campaign. The Metro says the Conservative Party and Labor Party are “sticking together” on taxation. The newspaper reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed Labor's tax plans would cost each family $2,000 a year. Meanwhile, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves branded the Prime Minister's policies a “desperate gimmick”.

The Daily Mail leads with Rishi Sunak's pledge to scrap 'fraudulent' qualifications, as part of a plan to fund 100,000 new apprenticeships. A new law will give the Office for Students (OfS), the higher education regulator, the power to close poorly performing courses, the newspaper reports.

The worst performing courses will be assessed based on government data, such as dropout rates and career progression, according to the Daily Express. The newspaper says the move is part of plans to dedicate €889 million to boosting the skills of young people.

The Times says the OfS has already started cracking down on courses it considers to be poor quality, but this legislation would give it more power. The newspaper added that Mr Sunak's announcement accused institutions of selling students a “false dream”.

An investigation into the sale of Angela Rayner's house has been abandoned, the Mirror reports, in what the newspaper says is a “further blow” to Mr Sunak's election campaign. Elsewhere on the front page is an image of Love Island host Maya Jama speaking to the newspaper about meeting King Charles and her relationship with rapper Stormzy.

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph, Mr Sunak said he recently spoke to Boris Johnson about the “risk” that Sir Keir Starmer “poses to the security of the country”. He refused to say whether the former prime minister would campaign for him.

The Prime Minister's 'triple lock plus' protection plan would save pensioners who rely on the state pension as their sole income £14.60 a year, according to i Show calculations. The newspaper claims that retirees who do not receive a full state pension would save less.

Outside the election campaign, the Guardian claims that the former head of Israel's foreign intelligence service allegedly tried to persuade a chief prosecutor to stop a war crimes investigation. The Israeli prime minister's office responded to the Guardian's request for comment, saying there were “many false and unfounded allegations intended to harm the state of Israel.”

Water regulator Ofwat is drawing up “recovery regime” plans for financially troubled water companies, including Thames Water, in a bid to avoid nationalization, according to the Financial Times.

And finally, presenter Alan Titchmarsh revealed he was throwing slugs into his neighbor's garden, reports the Daily Star.

