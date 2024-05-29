Xi Jinping does not want a third world war and above all he does not want one with nuclear weapons

by Béatrice Sarzi Amade

Xi certainly isn't the nicest guy on the planet, but he's no newbie. In any case, he does not want a third world war, neither with weapons nor with soldiers, and even less with atomic bombs. China is poised to involve the West in its economic development. It's not over yet, but the electric car could be the decisive step.

One way or another, because the US and EU don't seem committed to letting them take over the market in which Xi has invested heavily. But why risk losing everything for a military decision with no return, a sort of: Alea Iacta Est, with the risk of blowing up the entire planet? You have to be as crazy as Putin and Kim or the fanatics of the mullahs to think of that.

On the other hand, Xi does not want the collapse of Russia either, which would be dangerous in itself and would especially risk depriving it of both a strong ally – strong of its atomic bombs – and a vassal particularly rich in resources.

It is therefore a tightrope between supporting Russia, while maintaining some reservations.

This could also explain Washington's attitude of denying Kiev the right to use American weapons on Russian targets. A sort of exchange of good tests: we sanctify Russian territory on the one hand, against the ban on the Russian vassal from using its nuclear weapons on the other.

The problem that concerns North Korea, which has always played out in an indecisive or confused manner, between Russia (i.e. the USSR) and China, even since the times of Stalin and Mao.

It was Stalin who incited Kim's grandfather to attack the South, leading to Kim's death. The Little Father of the People who put an end to the conflict. In which the Chinese were heavily involved, to spare the communists a shameful defamation against the armies of the United Nations.

Thus, North Korea recently supplied Moscow with 1.5 million shells (which were found to be defective), which in exchange would provide aid for its nuclear program. Technological or material, we don't know, but it would have angered Xi.

The North Koreans announce new missile launches in the coming days, which infuriates Japan and South Korea who had a meeting with China this weekend.

An agreement was therefore reached between these three major economies: the Korean peninsula must not be nuclear. This concerns both the south and the north. Which obviously keeps Seoul at bay, where it would otherwise find itself forced to acquire nuclear weapons, like Tokyo. The Japanese and South Koreans would have the technological and financial means, let us never forget that. While Beijing would prefer to remain the only nuclear power in Asia, alongside India and Pakistan.

North Korea, however, cannot approve an agreement that would ruin twenty years of priority investments for the country. This is an additional source of frustration for Xi, especially when the Russian vassal seems to be the cause of Pyongyang's impatience.

Meanwhile, Putin is doing everything possible to advance the idea of ​​peace negotiations that would be concluded on the basis of Ukraine abandoning Russian-occupied territories. What Ukraine does not accept. Putin is therefore preparing the next stage, a new offensive further north, with 30,000 additional men, mobilized among the last contingent of conscripts, fresh from training.

The Balts and Poles announced that if the Ukrainian front collapsed, they would send their soldiers to Ukraine to stop the Russian invasion. Once again, it is those closest to the bear's den, namely Putin, who know him best, who act factually.

They know that it cannot be trusted and that the only way to stop it is through actions and not through threats that aren't even threats, since the Western powers want to avoid actively going to war .