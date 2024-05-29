Politics
Xi Jinping does not want a third world war and above all he does not want one with nuclear weapons
by Béatrice Sarzi Amade
Xi certainly isn't the nicest guy on the planet, but he's no newbie. In any case, he does not want a third world war, neither with weapons nor with soldiers, and even less with atomic bombs. China is poised to involve the West in its economic development. It's not over yet, but the electric car could be the decisive step.
One way or another, because the US and EU don't seem committed to letting them take over the market in which Xi has invested heavily. But why risk losing everything for a military decision with no return, a sort of: Alea Iacta Est, with the risk of blowing up the entire planet? You have to be as crazy as Putin and Kim or the fanatics of the mullahs to think of that.
On the other hand, Xi does not want the collapse of Russia either, which would be dangerous in itself and would especially risk depriving it of both a strong ally – strong of its atomic bombs – and a vassal particularly rich in resources.
It is therefore a tightrope between supporting Russia, while maintaining some reservations.
This could also explain Washington's attitude of denying Kiev the right to use American weapons on Russian targets. A sort of exchange of good tests: we sanctify Russian territory on the one hand, against the ban on the Russian vassal from using its nuclear weapons on the other.
The problem that concerns North Korea, which has always played out in an indecisive or confused manner, between Russia (i.e. the USSR) and China, even since the times of Stalin and Mao.
It was Stalin who incited Kim's grandfather to attack the South, leading to Kim's death. The Little Father of the People who put an end to the conflict. In which the Chinese were heavily involved, to spare the communists a shameful defamation against the armies of the United Nations.
Thus, North Korea recently supplied Moscow with 1.5 million shells (which were found to be defective), which in exchange would provide aid for its nuclear program. Technological or material, we don't know, but it would have angered Xi.
The North Koreans announce new missile launches in the coming days, which infuriates Japan and South Korea who had a meeting with China this weekend.
An agreement was therefore reached between these three major economies: the Korean peninsula must not be nuclear. This concerns both the south and the north. Which obviously keeps Seoul at bay, where it would otherwise find itself forced to acquire nuclear weapons, like Tokyo. The Japanese and South Koreans would have the technological and financial means, let us never forget that. While Beijing would prefer to remain the only nuclear power in Asia, alongside India and Pakistan.
North Korea, however, cannot approve an agreement that would ruin twenty years of priority investments for the country. This is an additional source of frustration for Xi, especially when the Russian vassal seems to be the cause of Pyongyang's impatience.
Meanwhile, Putin is doing everything possible to advance the idea of peace negotiations that would be concluded on the basis of Ukraine abandoning Russian-occupied territories. What Ukraine does not accept. Putin is therefore preparing the next stage, a new offensive further north, with 30,000 additional men, mobilized among the last contingent of conscripts, fresh from training.
The Balts and Poles announced that if the Ukrainian front collapsed, they would send their soldiers to Ukraine to stop the Russian invasion. Once again, it is those closest to the bear's den, namely Putin, who know him best, who act factually.
They know that it cannot be trusted and that the only way to stop it is through actions and not through threats that aren't even threats, since the Western powers want to avoid actively going to war .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globalist.it/world/2024/05/28/xi-jinping-non-vuole-la-terza-guerra-mondiale-e-soprattutto-non-la-vuole-con-le-armi-nucleari/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping does not want a third world war and above all he does not want one with nuclear weapons
- Five earn all-region honors – Union College Athletics
- Get Thread for Redding Fashion Alliance Summer Sewing Classes for Youth
- Judge calls out Trump lawyer for “grossly inappropriate” comment during closing argument
- The Prime Minister’s “university cuts” and the “tax battle” over pensions
- UK weather: A new thunderstorm warning has been issued across the country as heavy rain is expected.
- Today's Tailwaggers are all kittens!
- Ahmedabad and Jaipur are joining the Ultimate Table Tennis bandwagon
- Richard Dreyfuss under fire for alleged sexist rants during Jaws screening
- Bitcoin ETPs go live on the London Stock Exchange TradingView News
- 'Jharkhand district changed public holidays from Sunday to Friday': PM Modi says opposition is 'now fighting Christians'
- National Security Council addresses terrorism and Gaza crisis