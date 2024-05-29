Boris Johnson surrendered to Covid, he should never be forgiven

So that's it, then. We never sent Covid packaging. The fight against this deadly and invisible enemy has not been won. We're not going to strain every nerve to beat Covid, after all. Boris Johnson declares his capitulation.

Instead of suppressing the virus to the point of minimizing the threat to health, a goal deliberately misrepresented as an unrealistic zero Covid, agreed to be beatenwho must learn to live with it, just as we do with the flu, and expect to get very ill, perhaps for a very long time, and perhaps die prematurely.

That's not very Churchillian, is it? The Prime Minister is well known as an admirer of the old man, but instead of shedding blood, sweat and tears, no matter how heavy the burdens, no matter how long the battle, he would shrug his shoulders and move on something else because the conservatives are tired of it now. Just when, in a few months' time, the vaccination program will be as comprehensive as it can be, and we could actually, for a change, have a rapid test and trace system in place for as long as possible. -term protections.

Instead, young people are being told to achieve herd immunity through mass disease. It is to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It's as if Winston Churchill decided to put everything away right after landing, because, you know, people are tired of rationing and scribbling and they want to go back to the good old days.

The new Secretary of Health, Sajid Javidargues that we will be healthier by dropping most of the remaining restrictions and rules on masks and social distancing.

The pressures on non-Covid care on the NHS have been real, as have the rise in domestic violence and the decline in mental health as well as the loss of schooling. Yet the actual lockdown has been over for weeks, and we can go about most of our activities freely (and probably too freely, given the exponential growth of infections).

At the moment, no one is under house arrest and there is no need to go crazy. For all intents and purposes, freedom is already here and can be completed by late fall. Sectors still hard hit, like travel and entertainment, can be supported until then. Soon the schools will be dissolved. This is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and definitively implement test and trace. Instead we rushed, and relax prematurely. Again.

When should freedom day come? When it is safe and sustainable, and not until 85 percent of the entire population has been vaccinated and we enjoy herd immunity. This is what it means to be driven by data and not arbitrary dates. Churchill did not set a date for the end of World War II, and this fight is the same one that you win when you win.

The current level of double-shot vaccination in the general population is insufficient, because too few young people have received a dose and because society is rightly cautious about extending vaccination to children . It is true that children and young people are less hard hit, but they will still get sick and spread the disease.

Regardless, vaccination does not always prevent serious infection. It weakened the link between hospitalization and death, but did not eliminate it. Vaccines also do not prevent long Covid, and this is the biggest threat to young people, many of whom have received only one or no vaccine. When the time comes, a variant of the coronavirus could emerge and attack young people, who currently have little or no defense. They too now need personal protection through vaccines and precautions such as masks, as well as herd immunity.

Alarmist? I do not think so. If we had shown a little more alarmism, that is to say, realism and a little less complacency over the last 16 months, we would have confined earlier and opened later, without losing killing thousands of lives needlessly (and recording one of the worst mortality rates in Europe).

By its nature it's too early to assess long Covid, but it's certainly not very ridiculous, as I saw one commenter suggest recently. In the UK, some 962,000 people have reported long-term Covid symptoms (May 10-June 6, ONS), including around 400,000 for more than a year. These cases are self-reported, but if just a fraction of them received a clinical diagnosis of chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and brain fog, it would be a major disaster.

The elderly, women, people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those suffering from comorbidities are the most affected; and it also now affects young people who are largely under-vaccinated. They don't die from Covid, but they can live with it, as the euphemism goes, for decades. How many people will suffer from life-changing disabilities and for how long we will soon know. However many there are, it will be more than if we had waited a little longer to carry out the vaccination program.

Is this what it means to live with Covid? For public health experts, that means being vigilant, periodically fending off the disease with restrictions or even lockdowns, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring entry to premises. Living with the flu involves taking precautions and getting vaccinated to minimize it. On the other hand, we will not now try to minimize Covid, but simply endure it.

But why not wear a mask on a bus or in a supermarket, when the Delta variant is so much more contagious? Or wave your smartphone when entering a pub or a football match? Wouldn't we all prefer that we and our fellow citizens endure some inconvenience for a few more months, but also a pair of fully functioning lungs?

Zero Covid may now be out of reach, but the aim of policy should be to protect life and health as much as possible. The government has obviously decided not to do it, and it will be a disaster again between now and Christmas and into 2022, as the accelerated spread of the virus tears apart communities. The volume of infections will be such that long Covid and deaths will inevitably increase, as they already have. The coming wave could further overwhelm the NHS and cause even more panicked late lockdowns, with even more economic damage.

The government is set to needlessly condemn thousands more of the younger generation to long Covid, a potentially permanent disability. The bodies will indeed pile up, as Johnson once remarked, because he understands the consequences. As always, he takes a gamble with other people's lives.

None of this seems to constitute a solid basis for asking voters for another term. The pandemic will not end on July 19, nor will Covid deaths or government unrest. You should never forgive them.

