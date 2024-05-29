PM Modi targets Mamata, says TMC is strangling West Bengal judiciary, favoring jihadist vote | Kolkata News





Intensifying his attack on the BJP's rivals ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of strangling the judiciary in Bengal and favoring the jihadist vote.

In Jharkhand's Dumka, Modi targeted India's opposition bloc, saying the adivasi population, particularly in the state's Santhal Pargana division, was declining while that of ghuspetiyon (infiltrators) was increasing and constituted a threat to life. and the safety of our daughters.

Addressing a BJP election rally at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district, the Prime Minister, referring to the Calcutta High Court's May 22 order canceling all OBC certificates issued in the state since 2010, said: After the court order, the CM opposed it. I was surprised to see the kind of statements she made. She questioned certain judges and even the judiciary. The way they attack judges is unprecedented. I would like to know if the TMC will now unleash its henchmen against the judges? The TMC is strangling the justice system in Bengal. TMC does not like those who denounce its betrayal and its lies. Immediately after the decision, Banerjee had said that she would not accept it and alleged that it was done under the influence of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Barasat, West Bengal, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Video capture: BJP4India via PTI) The TMC has betrayed the trust of the OBCs. The Calcutta HC revealed this and declared it unconstitutional to issue OBC certificates to 77 Muslim communities. The TMC snatched away the rights of thousands of OBC youth (these rights) which were guaranteed by the Constitution, but given to the vote of the jihadists overnight. This downplayed Babasaheb Ambedkar's efforts, Modi said. He said the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known worldwide for their service and morality, but the TMC is openly threatening them, warning them from an open platform. A TMC MP had said that Hinduon ko Bhagirathi mein baha denge. The Sadhus of Bengal have humbly requested the TMC to rectify their mistake. But the TMC started abusing it. Monks of big institutions like Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Bharat Sevashram Sangha have been humiliated. This is being done to appease their vote bank and promote vote jihad, he said. Modi organized a roadshow in Kolkata, from Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing to Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house on Simla Street. At Dumka, the Prime Minister said: A big crisis has arisen due to interference in Jharkhand. Our Santal Pargana suffers from numerous intrusions. The result is that in some regions the number of immigrants is decreasing rapidly and the number of migrants is increasing. Adivasis lands are being grabbed by these infiltrators), he said. My friends, were our daughters attacked by these infiltrators or not? Are the lives and safety of our girls in danger or not? he asked the crowd. He said he was being targeted as someone creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. They feel that if they throw mud on Modi's name, Modi will be defeated. Are INDI wale, jitna kichaad uchaaloge, kamal utna khil raha hai (INDIA bloc thinks slander will spoil Modi's image, they will be scared. I want to tell them that the more you do it, the more the lotus will bloom), a- he declared. . There is a public holiday in our country, when the British were in power, the Christian society had a public holiday on Sunday, which is no different from Hindus. Now they have locked Sunday as a public holiday, now there will be a public holiday. Friday. First Hinduon se jhagda, now isaiyon se jhagda, ye kya chal raha hai (In our country Sunday is a public holiday because when the British were ruling the Christian community considered it as a public holiday. This is not related to Hindus. Now they (INDIA) declared Friday instead of Sunday in one of the districts First they are fighting with Hindus, now with Christians.), he said, doing. reference to the 2022 decision of a weekly Friday in Jamtara schools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/pm-modi-mamata-banerjee-tmc-throttling-judiciary-obcs-rights-vote-jihadis-9356944/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos