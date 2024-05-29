PM Modi News: After campaigning ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Kanyakumari | News from India







The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2014, he visited Pratapgarh in Maharashtra and paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji who had won a crucial battle in November 1659 after killing Afzal Khan, the general of the Adilshahi Sultans of Bijapur. His victory paved the way for his coronation as the head of the Maratha empire which the Chhatrapati called Hindavi Swaraj. NEW DELHI: Continuing his practice of visiting an important Hindu pilgrimage site at the climax of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate In Kanyakumari for two days, from May 30 to June 1, after disconnecting from the intense electoral campaign.Sources said the Prime Minister would visit the Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari and meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at the same place where Swami Vivekananda had meditated. It was here that Vivekananda is said to have had a vision and received enlightenment that strengthened his belief in India's intrinsic strengths and that the country was destined to regain the glory it had lost after being under foreign occupation and because of its internal weaknesses. The final phase of voting is scheduled for May 1.Importantly, the choice of site fits with the theme of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat campaign.“This rock had a major impact on the life of Swami Vivekananda. People believe that, like Sarnath, it holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha , this rock occupies a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. “This is where he arrived after wandering across the country, meditating for three days and attaining a vision of a developed India,” said a BJP source, explaining Kanyakumari's choice.“Meditating at one place shows PM Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life,” a senior BJP functionary said. “It also shows the Prime Minister's deep commitment and love for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the elections are over,” he added.Kanyakumari also holds great importance for Hindus because according to mythology, Goddess Parvati meditated at the same place on one foot while waiting for Lord Shiva.In 2019, after the election campaign ended, Modi had visited Kedarnath, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas, and meditated in a cave.The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2014, he visited Pratapgarh in Maharashtra and paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji who had won a crucial battle in November 1659 after killing Afzal Khan, the general of the Adilshahi Sultans of Bijapur. His victory paved the way for his coronation as the head of the Maratha empire which the Chhatrapati called Hindavi Swaraj.

