Rishi Sunak reveals he is in contact with Boris Johnson over election battle – as upbeat PM hands out bacon sandwiches on campaign trail in West Country, despite poll showing Labor's growing lead
Rishi Sunak revealed he was in touch with Boris Johnson over today's election battle as the upbeat Prime Minister handed out bacon sandwiches in the West Country.
The Prime Minister said he was in touch with his predecessor “the other day” to discuss the “damage” Keir Starmer would cause.
Mr Johnson's allies have played down the prospect of a major return to the political line over the next five weeks.
Mr Sunak was in Cornwall this morning as he made another big Tory policy announcement, pledging to scrap poor quality university degrees and boost apprenticeships.
He had breakfast for media and staff at a local cafe – although, when he offered to pay, he was told that a “handsome” civil servant had already settled the bill.
The final leg of the campaign towards July 4 came as a YouGov poll suggested Labour's lead had extended to 27 points. Redfield & Wilton and Survation also showed the gap widening early on – although JL Partners gave Mr Sunak a glimmer of hope by indicating a narrowing.
Speaking to the Telegraph podcast, Mr Sunak said he was in contact with Mr Johnson – as MPs hoped the former prime minister could campaign in Red Wall seats.
“He's also a very busy guy, but we were in touch literally the other day, actually, about the risk Starmer poses to the security of the country and the damage he would cause.” I am concerned about Keir Starmer's complacency on security matters,” Mr Sunak said.
Both Survation and Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that Labor had an overall lead of 23 points.
A Deltapoll survey of 1,517 British adults online, conducted May 23-25, puts Labor at 45 percent, Conservatives at 23 percent, Reform at 10 percent, Liberal Democrats at 9 percent. percent and the Greens at 9 percent. 6 per cent, with the SNP on 3 per cent, Plaid Cymru on 1 per cent and the other parties on 2 per cent.
The latest Opinium poll, conducted May 23-24 among 2,050 British adults online, puts Labor on 41 percent, Conservatives on 27 percent, Reform on 10 percent, Liberal Democrats on 10 percent. and the Greens on 7 per cent, with the SNP on 2 per cent, Plaid Cymru on 1 per cent and the other parties on 1 per cent.
But the JL Partners study, conducted on Friday and Saturday, put Labor at 40 per cent, while the Conservatives were at 28 per cent, an increase of two points since the start of May.
Labour's lead fell from 18 points in April to 15 points at the start of May.
The pollster said the main reason was a shift among the over-65s, with the Conservatives going from a 10-point lead over Labor to a 20-point lead in that age group.
Mr Sunak said he was in contact with Mr Johnson (pictured) – as MPs hoped ex-PM could campaign in Red Wall seats
Mr Sunak took the night train from London Paddington to embark on a day of campaigning in the southwest of England.
A simple average of all polls taken in the seven days to May 28 puts Labor on 45 percent, 21 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives on 24 percent, followed by Reform on 11 percent, the Liberal Democrats with 9 percent and the Liberal Democrats with 9 percent. Greens at 5 percent.
Mr Sunak took the night train from London Paddington to embark on a day of campaigning in the southwest of England.
Chatting to staff at a seaside cafe, Mr Sunak described his trip as “joyous”. But when he went to pay for breakfast, the woman serving him said a “handsome” assistant had already done so.
