President Joko Widodo Announces Ministry of Law and Human Rights as Best Ministry in Implementing SPBE and Receives Digital Government Award
This is the second time that the Ministry of Law and Human Rights has received an award for the implementation of the SPBE, having received a similar award at the SPBE Summit 2023.
Photo of President Joko Widodo during his speech announcing that the Ministry of Law and Human Rights is the best ministry in implementing the SPBE and receives the Digital Government Award (NAWACITAPOST COM)
Secretary General of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Andap Budhi Revianto said that the Ministry of Law and Human Rights has implemented digital public services to make it easier for people to access to the various existing services.
He explained that there are currently various digital services available that can be used by the public, ranging from passport applications, intellectual property registration and registration, legal consultations, rights complaints human rights, general legal administration services and correctional services.
“It is easier for the public to access the services of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. The services are no longer limited to office spaces, but can be used wherever people are.”A simple mobile phone and internet access are enough,” Andap said.
Andap explained that there are at least eight aspects of the SPBE that the Ministry of Law and Human Rights continues to improve, namely the quality of internal policies, strategic planning, ICT systems, innovation and applications, SPBE management, ICT audits, electronic public services and e-government administration services.
From year to year, the SPBE index of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights has shown a positive trend. In 2019, the SPBE index of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights was 3.18 against a maximum value of 5. Furthermore, in 2021 it saw an increase to a value of 3.68 .
And more recently, during the GDA 2024, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights received an index of 4.21 with the predicate “Satisfactory”. The Ministry of Law and Human Rights even recorded a maximum score of 5.00 points in the area of electronic public services and electronic government administration services.
“Digital continues to develop. “For this reason, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights also continues to improve various aspects of digital services so that people are more comfortable and confident in the services of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. Man,” he said.
The proper implementation of the SPBE at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, he continued, is largely determined by the commitment of leaders, in particular the Minister of Law and Human Rights ( Menkumham) Yasonna H. Laoly, as well as through collaboration between work units. . Andap is committed to ensuring that the SPBE of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights becomes of better quality.
“The success of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which won the DGA award 2 (two) years in a row, cannot be separated from the commitment of the leaders, in particular the Minister of Law and Human Rights Human Rights, and the collaboration of all work units continue to increase the satisfaction of the public service by optimizing the implementation of the SPBE so that the services of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights become faster, easier to access and more transparent,” Andap said.
For information, the DGA is a form of assessment given by KemenPAN RB to the Central and Regional Government Agencies (IPPD) which organized the SPBE. In 2024, DGA will be granted to 65 (sixty-five) of the 621 (six hundred and twenty-one) IPPDs.
