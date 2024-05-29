PM Narendra Modi: India stocks rally depends on Modi improving to 303 seats





Indian stocks need Prime Minister Narendra Modis' party to win more than 303 seats in the general election to extend their record rally, according to a Bloomberg News survey of market participants. A smaller majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party could lead to a drop of around 2% in the NSE Nifty 50 index, with the rupee and sovereign bonds also expected, according to an average forecast of 32 asset managers, strategists and brokers. . However, a victory surpassing the 303 seats tallied by the party in 2019 polls could lead to gains of around 3% in the equity benchmark, according to the survey. A landslide victory would give Modi the mandate to push through politically difficult reforms in land acquisition and labor seen as crucial to accelerating India's economic growth. While investors always back Modi's low voter turnout and reports of close fights in some areas have tempered enthusiasm for his expected margin of victory since elections began on April 19. Bloomberg If he didn't win, it would create some uncertainty and put some pressure on the valuation, Henry Mallari-DAuria, chief investment officer for global and emerging markets at Ariel Investments LLC, said in an interview. At present, there is little uncertainty about the outcome of these elections. Indian stocks have hit record highs, while foreign exchange and bond markets are near their highest levels in more than two months, days before the June 4 election results. As expected, volatility increased in both the stock and rupee markets. The National Stock Exchange Ltd. 30-Day Implied Volatility Indicator has more than doubled from the April low, while the same value in the one-month end of the dollar-rupee options curve has risen steadily since the start of the elections. Bloomberg Meanwhile, global funds withdrew $2.9 billion from local stocks this month. Indian stocks have lagged their Asian counterparts this year as lofty valuations of around 20 times forward 12-month earnings and election jitters deter foreign investors. Some participants nevertheless predict a rise in stock market indices of at least 20% if Modi keeps his promise to see his party and its allies win more than 400 seats. JM Financial Ltd., Emkay Investment Managers Ltd. and UBS Group AG expect the ruling alliance to win more than 300 seats. That said, UBS warned in a report last week that a change in government could see Indian stocks test a pre-Modi valuation of around 15 times forward one-year earnings. Bloomberg Robust economic momentum, combined with the prime minister's larger global trade footprint, suggests that, overall, a larger majority compared to elections five years ago, said George Boubouras, chief executive of K2 Asset Management Ltd. rally in positive figures if the BJP wins more than 400 seats.

