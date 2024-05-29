Politics
Zelensky urges allies to use 'all means' to force Russia into peace talks
MADRID, Spain — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the West to “use all means” to force Russia into peace talks during a visit to Madrid, which pledged a billion euros in military aid as the Russian offensive gained ground.
Russia said it had captured two more villages in its attack in eastern Ukraine and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged allies to rethink their restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike inside Russia, a key demand from the Ukrainian president.
“We must intensify our joint work with our partners to achieve more security and tangible coercion from Russia for peace by all means,” Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
In contrast, Ukraine has pressured its donors – particularly the United States – to allow it to use the longer-range weapons they provide to hit targets in Russia.
Washington and other allies have been reluctant to allow kyiv to strike across the border, for fear it would bring them closer to direct conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia.
Zelensky insisted on this point in Madrid.
Long range targets
“We must work together and put pressure not only on Russia, but also on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia,” Zelensky said.
“Even partners who are afraid to give this or that advice must understand that air defense is a defense and not an attack,” reiterating his call for air defense systems capable of intercepting the 3,000 aerial bombs that strike the Ukraine every month.
Zelensky was due to arrive in Brussels on Tuesday to sign a bilateral security agreement with Belgium and was also expected in Portugal.
And there are signs that the West is questioning its demands.
Stoltenberg told NATO lawmakers in Sofia that now is the time to reconsider lifting these restrictions.
“If (Ukraine) cannot attack military targets on Russian territory, then the Ukrainians will have one hand behind their back and it will be very difficult for them to carry out their defense.”
However, on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposed giving Ukraine greater flexibility on Russian targets. “I think we have to be very careful,” she told Italian television.
Earlier this month, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to kyiv that Ukraine had every right to use missiles donated by Britain to strike inside the Russian territory.
Questioned on Monday, Sánchez was evasive, saying he “did not have such a desire.”
“We will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes,” said Mr. Sanchez, announcing a military aid program as part of a security pact “to enable Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.
Patriots
Ukraine is demanding U.S. Patriot air defense systems to counter Russian bombing, arguing it has only a quarter of the resources it needs.
In Madrid, Zelensky said he needed “seven additional Patriot systems”, including “at least two for Kharkiv”, a city close to the Russian border and regularly bombed.
Sanchez said Spain had already sent Patriot missiles to kyiv and was “working with various allied countries to see exactly” how many additional launchers could be sent.
Ukrainian army chief Alexander Syrsky said on social media that French military instructors would soon arrive in the war-ravaged country and that he had “signed the documents” for them to begin visiting training bases.
Officially, no NATO country has instructors in Ukraine and the country's defense ministry later issued a statement saying it was still “in discussions” with France and other countries on the issue. .
The French Defense Ministry said the request was being studied “in order to understand their exact needs.” French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if the conflict worsens.
The Russians take two more villages
Russia claimed Monday to have captured two other villages in eastern Ukraine, where a strike against a hypermarket in Kharkiv, the country's second city, left 17 dead on Saturday, according to a new report.
A new strike in an industrial zone of the city killed a woman on Monday, authorities said.
Another Russian attack on the village of Snigurivka in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine left three people dead, including two teenagers, and six others injured, the regional governor said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/world/2024/05/28/2358602/zelensky-urges-allies-use-all-means-force-russia-peace-talks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelensky urges allies to use 'all means' to force Russia into peace talks
- Ms. Iriana Jokowi will travel to Lombok tomorrow
- 8 Bollywood Movie Scenes That Will Never Fail To Make You Laugh | Bollywood
- Apple WWDC 2024 dates confirmed: iOS 18, AI features, and more expected
- PM Narendra Modi: India stocks rally depends on Modi improving to 303 seats
- The Indian junior hockey team suffers a heartbreaking loss
- My dry cleaner “misplaced” my beautiful and rare silk dress. Then I spotted the EXACT same one on eBay a few days later
- Charge your laptop in one minute? New supercapacitor research paves the way
- Concord Monitor – Tennis: Kearsarge boys win semifinal to set third straight final against Plymouth
- Is it time to put the brakes on the push for space-based solar power?
- A myopia epidemic is sweeping the globe. Here’s how to stop it
- President Joko Widodo Announces Ministry of Law and Human Rights as Best Ministry in Implementing SPBE and Receives Digital Government Award