Zelensky urges allies to use 'all means' to force Russia into peace talks

MADRID, Spain — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on the West to “use all means” to force Russia into peace talks during a visit to Madrid, which pledged a billion euros in military aid as the Russian offensive gained ground.

Russia said it had captured two more villages in its attack in eastern Ukraine and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged allies to rethink their restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike inside Russia, a key demand from the Ukrainian president.

“We must intensify our joint work with our partners to achieve more security and tangible coercion from Russia for peace by all means,” Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In contrast, Ukraine has pressured its donors – particularly the United States – to allow it to use the longer-range weapons they provide to hit targets in Russia.

Washington and other allies have been reluctant to allow kyiv to strike across the border, for fear it would bring them closer to direct conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Zelensky insisted on this point in Madrid.

Long range targets

“We must work together and put pressure not only on Russia, but also on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia,” Zelensky said.

“Even partners who are afraid to give this or that advice must understand that air defense is a defense and not an attack,” reiterating his call for air defense systems capable of intercepting the 3,000 aerial bombs that strike the Ukraine every month.

Zelensky was due to arrive in Brussels on Tuesday to sign a bilateral security agreement with Belgium and was also expected in Portugal.

And there are signs that the West is questioning its demands.

Stoltenberg told NATO lawmakers in Sofia that now is the time to reconsider lifting these restrictions.

“If (Ukraine) cannot attack military targets on Russian territory, then the Ukrainians will have one hand behind their back and it will be very difficult for them to carry out their defense.”

However, on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposed giving Ukraine greater flexibility on Russian targets. “I think we have to be very careful,” she told Italian television.

Earlier this month, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to kyiv that Ukraine had every right to use missiles donated by Britain to strike inside the Russian territory.

Questioned on Monday, Sánchez was evasive, saying he “did not have such a desire.”

“We will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes,” said Mr. Sanchez, announcing a military aid program as part of a security pact “to enable Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Patriots

Ukraine is demanding U.S. Patriot air defense systems to counter Russian bombing, arguing it has only a quarter of the resources it needs.

In Madrid, Zelensky said he needed “seven additional Patriot systems”, including “at least two for Kharkiv”, a city close to the Russian border and regularly bombed.

Sanchez said Spain had already sent Patriot missiles to kyiv and was “working with various allied countries to see exactly” how many additional launchers could be sent.

Ukrainian army chief Alexander Syrsky said on social media that French military instructors would soon arrive in the war-ravaged country and that he had “signed the documents” for them to begin visiting training bases.

Officially, no NATO country has instructors in Ukraine and the country's defense ministry later issued a statement saying it was still “in discussions” with France and other countries on the issue. .

The French Defense Ministry said the request was being studied “in order to understand their exact needs.” French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if the conflict worsens.

The Russians take two more villages

Russia claimed Monday to have captured two other villages in eastern Ukraine, where a strike against a hypermarket in Kharkiv, the country's second city, left 17 dead on Saturday, according to a new report.

A new strike in an industrial zone of the city killed a woman on Monday, authorities said.

Another Russian attack on the village of Snigurivka in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine left three people dead, including two teenagers, and six others injured, the regional governor said.