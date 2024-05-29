Mamata Banerjee on Narendra Modi's God-sent remark: 'We will build you a temple, offer dhokla' | Latest news India





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent God-sent remark that God should not be in politics or cause riots. West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in South 24 Parganas district. (HT photo) He (PM Modi) is said to be the God of gods. A leader says Lord Jagannath is his devotee, Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Barasat. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “A person who is God should not do politics. God should not cause riots. We will build him a temple and offer him prasad, flowers, sweets and if he wishes, we will even offer him dhokla.” Banerjee's remark came in the backdrop of PM Modis' interview with a national TV channel, where he reportedly said: Until my mother was alive, I thought I was born biologically. After his passing, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength does not come from my body. This was given to me by God. I am nothing but an instrument that God sent. BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra also sparked controversy last week by claiming that Odisha's most revered deity “Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. He, however, later clarified that this was a slip of the tongue and that he meant that the Prime Minister was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath. Read: BJP aims to make inroads in West Bengal and Odisha in final phase of Lok Sabha polls Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed Narendra Modi over his 'God-sent' remarks. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi was sent by his “parmatma (his God)” to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and not the poor. Addressing a rally in Deoria, Rahul Gandhi said the God in whom Prime Minister Modi has faith had not sent him to serve farmers and workers. “Everyone is organic but Narendra Modi ji is not organic. Modiji stands above us. His God sent us to Hindustan. He was sent by his 'God' to help Ambani and Adani but 'God' did not send him. If 'parmatma' had sent him, then they (parmatma) would have asked him to help the poor and the farmers. What kind of God is this? Prime Minister Modi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

