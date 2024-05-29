Indonesia's Jokowi orders authorities to stop developing new mobile apps and instead integrate 27,000 existing apps

SINGAPORE: In a bid to reduce bureaucratic practices, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered government officials to stop developing new mobile applications.

This comes as it launches an initiative to integrate the systems and data of the approximately 27,000 existing applications operated by various ministries and regional administrations.

At the INA Digital launch event at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (May 27), Widodo, better known as Jokowi, said the state bureaucracy should seek to streamline and facilitate public services.

But how can this be easy when ministries, government agencies and regional administrations have more or less 27,000 applications?, Mr. Widodo was quoted as saying by local media while addressing a audience of ministers and other government officials.

Every time there is a new minister, a new director general, there is a new candidacy. It's the same thing with regional administrations. If there is a change of governor or agency head, there is a change of candidacy.

He also said integrating public services with the INA Digital platform could help the government save money, and referred to a budget of 6.2 trillion rupiah ($388.11 million) previously allocated to the development of new online applications, which was abandoned earlier this year.

Of this total of 27,000, the Health Ministry alone is believed to have contributed to around 400 applications, while an unnamed ministry appears to have another 4,000 operating under its jurisdiction, according to the Jakarta Post.

According to Minister of Utilization of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas, who also spoke at the event, INA Digital was not a (new) platform or application, but rather the implementation of an integrated digital public service system.

It aims to provide a single system for Indonesians to log into applications run by different government ministries and agencies without having to repeatedly enter their national identification number.

But users will still have to use different apps to access different public services.

Mr. Azwar Anas, quoted in the Jakarta Post, said that by September, INA Digital will have integrated the services of at least 15 government ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. as well as the Ministry of Social Affairs.

According to Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, quoted in the Jakarta Globe, the INA Digital super app – a mobile or web application that combines multiple services into a single platform – is developed by 400 local digital talents as part of a project called GovTech Indonesia. .

GovTech Indonesia is led by state-owned Perum Peruri, along with the National Electronic Government System (SPBE) Coordination Team and various ministries and agencies, according to public sector innovation media platform GovInsider.

After a trial in May, it should be available to the public within four months, according to local media platform Kompas.

Jokowi had set the wheels in motion for INA Digitals earlier this year, when he designated nine priority services to be integrated into the platform.

The nine priority services planned for the initial phase of INA Digitals were: education, health, social assistance services, police services, digital payment services, a data exchange platform, services of the state apparatus, population administration services and a single portal of public services.

Speaking on Monday, Mr. Azwar Anas said the next strategic steps will be to gradually improve (INA Digital) and strengthen governance related to the coordination of this digital transformation effort, according to the Jakarta Post.

According to international cybersecurity company Kaspersky, Indonesia suffered the second highest number of local cybersecurity threats in 2023, behind Vietnam.

The country's civil service has suffered a number of high-profile attacks, including a reported breach of the general election commissions' (KPU) database in November 2023, less than three months before the February general election, which put Voters' personal data for sale. on black market forums.