Power shifts to jury as final arguments in Trump trial conclude





As Donald J. Trump's criminal trial entered its seventh week, the prosecution and defense made their final presentations to jurors, sending the landmark case into deliberations on Wednesday.

A defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, spent three hours Tuesday hammering Michael D. Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, accusing him in particular of perjury. He attacked Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose account of a tryst with Mr. Trump in 2006 sparked the accusations against the former president.

The prosecution responded with an even longer and more detailed summary, well into the evening. A prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, walked jurors through a wealth of evidence they presented and obtained, including testimony, emails, text messages and recordings.

Mr. Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying 34 business records to hide Mr. Cohen's reimbursement for a secret $130,000 payment he made to Ms. Daniels. Mr. Trump has denied the accusations and the sexual relationship.

Once deliberations begin Wednesday, no one knows how long they will take. If convicted, Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, could face prison or probation.

Here are five takeaways from Mr. Trump's closing arguments and day 21 of the trial.

Michael Cohen is a liar, that was a refrain. This may be the defense's best bet.

The human embodiment of reasonable doubt.

An MVP of liars

The biggest liar of all time.

Those are the words Mr. Blanche used to describe Mr. Cohen, saying Mr. Trump's former fixer and lawyer had interests to pursue after being passed over for a White House job and pleading guilty to federal charges related to secret payment.

Mr. Blanche’s calculation was simple: Mr. Cohen had linked Mr. Trump to paying Ms. Daniels, claiming that the former president had ordered him to do so.

What Mr. Trump knew in 2016, you only know from one source, he said. And it's Michael Cohen.

If jurors don't believe Mr. Cohen, they might have a hard time finding Mr. Trump guilty.

The defense presented the payment as a daily transaction.

Mr. Blanche sought to portray the conduct in this case as essentially routine and not a crime, including the use of a nondisclosure agreement to silence Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Trump's defense team focused its attacks on Michael D. Cohen, finding several ways to call him a liar. Credit…Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Mr. Blanche also suggested that there was no hard evidence of an untoward attempt to influence the election.

It doesn't matter if there was a conspiracy to try to win an election, Mr. Blanche said. Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy, he added, to elect a candidate.

Indeed, he suggested that Mr. Trump had been the victim of behavior amounting to extortion, notably from Ms. Daniels. He said the award ended very well for Ms Daniels, financially.

Stagecraft made an impact.

Mr. Blanche arrived on October 24, 2016 in a phone call that lasted about a minute and a half. In it, Mr. Cohen said he had discussed the win with Mr. Trump. Mr. Blanche suggested that Mr. Cohen had perjured himself, suggesting the call was actually to Mr. Trump's bodyguard about pranks a teenager had played on him.

Mr. Steinglass, the prosecutor, had a dramatic response: Posing as Mr. Cohen, Mr. Steinglass faked a conversation in which he was able to both tell the bodyguard about the prank and inform Mr. Trump. It took less time than the phone call itself.

It was a stark rebuttal to what had been a strong moment for the defense.

Mr. Steinglass directly addressed the defense's focus on Mr. Cohen's flaws, characterizing him as the ultimate insider with reliable and useful information.

They want to make this point about Michael Cohen: He doesn't, Mr. Steinglass said. This is Donald Trump.

Prosecutors presented a unified narrative.

In his closing argument, Mr. Steinglass focused on telling a sweeping story about the fraud of American voters.

He argued that Mr. Trump's deal with The National Enquirer to buy and bury unflattering stories was a subversion of democracy perpetuated by a secret arm of the 2016 Trump campaign. He added that the fraud had deceived voters in a coordinated manner, preventing the American people from deciding for themselves whether or not they cared that Mr. Trump slept with a porn star.

Todd Blanche, left, said there was no conspiracy to influence the 2016 election and that working to advance a candidate's interests was not a crime. Credit… Pool photo by Julia Nikhinson

His arguments, intended to refute Mr. Blanche's downplaying of election fraud claims, could be crucial. Prosecutors must show that business records were falsified to hide a plot to influence the 2016 election.

Now we wait.

The jury will receive instructions from the judge in the case, Juan M. Merchan, Wednesday morning.

Mr. Trump will remain in the courtroom, or thereabouts, as will the large number of journalists descended on the Manhattan criminal court building. The jury will retire to discuss the case, perhaps sending notes to get the judge's help or to ask to review the evidence.

Then, barring a hung jury, a verdict will come, bringing a celebration for Mr. Trump or for Manhattan prosecutors. Either way, the first criminal trial of an American president will be over.

