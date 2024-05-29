Turkey's Erdogan says the spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza





GAZA STRIP: The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video on Tuesday showing an Israeli hostage alive and being held in the Gaza Strip. The captive, identified by Israeli media as Sasha Trupanov, 28, is seen speaking in Hebrew in the 30-second clip. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified him as Alexander (Sasha) Trupanov and called on Israeli authorities to secure the release of all captives held in Gaza. It is not clear when the footage, in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt, was taken. Trupanov, a dual Russian-Israeli national, was captured on October 7 at Kibbutz Nir Oz with his mother, grandmother and girlfriend. The three women were freed during a truce between Hamas and Israel in late November, which led to the release of 105 hostages. Seeing my Sasha on TV today is very heartwarming, but it also breaks my heart that he has been in captivity for so long, said his mother, Elena Trupanov, in a short message posted on the family forum. The Israeli government asked its negotiating team to continue negotiations with mediators to reach an agreement on the release of the hostages, but no new round of negotiations has begun. The Israeli government must give an important mandate to the negotiating team, which can reach an agreement for the return of all hostages, the living to rehabilitation and the murdered to burial, said a statement from the families forum after the broadcast of Trupanov's video. . Trupanov's father was killed during the October 7 attack in southern Israel, which left 1,189 dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official Israeli figures. The militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, of whom 37 died according to the army. The Israeli retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,096 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territories.

