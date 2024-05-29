Narendra Modi's India has controlled post-Covid inflation better than Biden's United States, Meloni's Italy or Trudeau's Canada: study

India led by Narendra Modi has fared better than all other major economies in the post-Covid recovery with the lowest inflation rate, a study showed for the period between December 2020 and March 2024, helping the the country's global image as well as that of the BJP in general. elections.

The paper, titled Understanding the Rise and Fall of Inflation Since 2020 and released this month, reveals that out of 21 global economies, India fares best when it comes to controlling inflation. In the long list that included Joe Biden's United States, which goes to the polls later this year, Giorgia Melloni's Italy and Justin Trudeau's Canada, none came close to India in fighting inflation.

Hungary reported the largest increase in inflation, while Poland and Italy recorded the second and third largest increases. India recorded the smallest increase, while the increase in inflation in the United States was twice that of India. In fact, Brazil, France, Norway, South Korea, Mexico and Japan all experienced higher inflation increases than India.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, who heads the BJP's economic wing, spoke to News18 about the key differentiator between India's response to the pandemic disruption and that of others.

Indian inflation remained within the target set by the RBI. This is due to the persistent efforts of the Narendra Modi government, which, despite suggestions to do so, has refused to resort to excess liquidity in the system. Instead, India carried out direct food distribution to the tune of millions of dollars while coming up with a massive and elaborate post-Covid stimulus package of Rs 6.28 lakh crore stimulus aimed at all sectors. The whole world now understands this and the efforts of our Prime Ministers are now praised around the world.

So where did countries like the United States, Canada and Italy fail? Agarwal explains that they first injected excess liquidity into the system and later, while trying to suck it out of the market, they instead created a recession. Liquidity is a measure of the ease with which an asset or security can be converted into cash without affecting its market price. In simple terms, it refers to the circulation of cash in hand. Now they are facing a recession after high inflation. We have neither, says Agarwal.

FOCUS ON FOOD INFLATION

Although India has managed to control inflation and avoid recession, unlike many Western economies, one of the worrying trends in India is food inflation. Current retail inflation has fallen to 4.83% in April 2024 and remains within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6%. But even this is mainly due to food inflation in India, the newly released paper said.

India is a unique case in this regard, as inflation in most economies like Hungary, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States is driven by energy inflation. But in the case of India, it is food inflation that is driving up prices.

We find that three factors played a dominant role in the 21 countries we study: energy price inflation, food price inflation, and shipping cost inflation, as measured by the Harper charter rate. Taken together, these three variables account for between 21% and 94% of the variation in overall inflation shocks, depending on the country, with energy price inflation being by far the dominant factor, the paper said.

Although high food prices have eased in most economies, high energy prices remain a concern. In the case of India, it seems to be the opposite. Energy price inflation in India is 0.002 while food inflation is 0.923, the newspaper quotes.

This means an increase in the prices of ordinary food products, which effectively affects the entire population. While most predictions suggest a return of the Narendra Modi government with a broader mandate for a third term, eyes will be on its first 100 days where it can address this concern.

