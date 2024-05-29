Cringe didn't kill the flash mob that Boris Johnson did

Boris Johnson

Olivier Keens, The independent

It is 16 years this week since alcohol was banned on the London Underground. This is an incredibly unnecessary ban that absolutely no one respects, but that's not why this date is stuck in my mind. Nor is it because of the great statesman who implemented it. That's because it inadvertently killed off one of the last great ways of being absurd in British life: the flash mob. It all began when Boris Johnson – best known until then as a buffoonish Tory MP and much-giggled host of Have I Got News For You – unexpectedly won the election to become Mayor of London. Among his promises was a somewhat trivial ban on people drinking on the subway. This angered the unions but, more importantly, it angered Facebook's brazen students, who quickly organized groups such as “Last Round on the Underground.”

“We need to grow this project,” one group said. “Spread the word and we'll have a flashmob on the Tube,” read another. The media reported on the plan for a cocktail party on the Circle Line and everything got out of hand. Around 2,000 people were present. Some brought sound systems. Many brought inflatables. Chants of “Boris is aw*****” echoed across the platforms. People drank and drank and sometimes fought while packed into cars. In the end, there were more illnesses than the end of The Inbetweeners series. While most people still considered it light entertainment, the next morning's headlines reported it as a riot. This was the final nail in the coffin for the flash mob.

Flash mobs were never intended to be political. They were supposed to be like an episode of Seinfeld: about “nothing.” The 2000s were not an apolitical era – millions of people around the world had protested the Iraq War five years before – but the concept of flash mobs was deliberately surreal and silly. Generally recognized, it first occurred in New York in 2003, when dozens of people showed up at Macy's department store to collectively try to buy a rug. They were strange, unexplained phenomena – people spontaneously clapping in a hotel or standing still. at Grand Central Station – this happened before things quickly returned to normal. Importantly, they were not badged or labeled when they performed, and in an era where “going viral” was not a goal, they were mostly undocumented and unattributed. It's just… they happened.

Contrary to 1960s notions of a marauding counterculture “spooking up the squares,” there was no primary target of a flash mob. These were curiosities, not confrontations. But the fact that people came together to do things like imitate birdsong or dance to Metallica via a still-developing internet culture led many to assume they were a profound statement of the times. But I was there, and they were absolutely not there. They were just stupid. I marched against the war in Iraq, but I also dressed as Santa Claus for a flash mob. One did not cancel the other. People looked for a deeper meaning, and when they didn't find one, they sneered. Damn, they sneered. The flash mobs, with their emphasis on simple joy and old-fashioned silliness, seemed precisely designed to annoy Vice in particular, a magazine that at the time delighted in keeping young people in an anxious stranglehold wondering if anything thing was good because it was ironic or good. because it was just – you know – good. Surprisingly, an article still online from 2010 opens with the derogatory phrase: “Flash mobs are the gayest thing ever.” » The mainstream media was just as sarcastic. The first New York Times article on flash mobs had the brief headline: “I Guess Some People Have Nothing Better to Do.” »

However, it is stupid to consider flash mobs as synonymous with Internet culture today, because this phase of online life is well and truly over. Flash mobs reflect a time when the internet was still seen as an exciting way to connect random people and bring them together around random objects. Today, if 200 people walked into a carpet store, they would probably all take pictures of themselves in the moment, creating 200 individual pieces of narcissistic content and confusing no one around them. Ask the Internet about flash mobs today and ironically it only presents the worst aspects – the cynical marketing events, the crude marriage proposals, the mawkish mass chants that inadvertently paved the way for Glee.

But truth be told, flash mobs seem much less connected to Internet culture and more aligned with a much richer and almost ancient culture: the culture of doing totally stupid things because they make us feel good.

The British have done a lot of strange things in the past in the name of leisure. Take for example gurning, a rural English tradition that involves making a distorted face and showing it to your approving peers. Then there's Morris dancing, all beautifully dressed as a worthy folk tradition, but at the same time knowingly ridiculous to the participants. Rolling cheese and throwing wellies – throwing a wet Wellington boot as far as possible – are all things that have been around for decades without hipsters questioning whether they're funny in an ironic way. The same goes for sauce wrestling, which takes place every year in Lancashire.