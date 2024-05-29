Connect with us

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda rock memorial after high-octane campaign ends tomorrow

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda rock memorial after high-octane campaign ends tomorrow

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the climax of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a 48-hour spiritual retreat at Tamil Nadu's Vivekananda Rock Memorial, according to reports.

The prime minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) biggest star campaigner, will arrive at the picturesque memorial off Kanyakumari on May 30 and may leave for Delhi on June 1, the last day of polling, according to reports citing sources . .

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Last day of voting on June 1; full list of constituencies and main candidates here

The seven-phase campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ends on Wednesday, May 30. The results will be announced on June 4.

The Prime Minister, 73, will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the Memorial Hall, from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1, NDTV said in its report.

The Memorial has spiritual significance since Swami Vivekananda, after wandering across the country, is said to have meditated here for three days on a rock located about 500 meters from the mainland, at the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and of Arabia. Wed. Vivekananda is said to have attained enlightenment at this place.

Also read: High margin of victory for PM Modi's third term could lead to gains of around 3% in NSE Nifty 50 index, says report

Polling for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats concluded at the end of the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to win 400 seats. The ruling alliance is being challenged by the Congress-led opposition parties under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. In the seventh phase of polling, voters in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and the UT will exercise their franchise.

Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh constituency held by Prime Minister Modi, will also go to polls on June 1.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Trading Strategy: How to Trade on Results Date? explain

Prime Minister Modi, dressed in saffron robes, was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. The BJP won a clear majority with 303 seats out of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha in 2019.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our business coverage and market intelligence Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 29, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2024-pm-modi-to-madidate-vivekananda-rock-memorial-after-high-octane-campaign-ends-tomorrow-11716945144095.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: