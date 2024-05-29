Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda rock memorial after high-octane campaign ends tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the climax of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a 48-hour spiritual retreat at Tamil Nadu's Vivekananda Rock Memorial, according to reports.

The prime minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) biggest star campaigner, will arrive at the picturesque memorial off Kanyakumari on May 30 and may leave for Delhi on June 1, the last day of polling, according to reports citing sources . .

The seven-phase campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ends on Wednesday, May 30. The results will be announced on June 4.

The Prime Minister, 73, will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the Memorial Hall, from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1, NDTV said in its report.

The Memorial has spiritual significance since Swami Vivekananda, after wandering across the country, is said to have meditated here for three days on a rock located about 500 meters from the mainland, at the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and of Arabia. Wed. Vivekananda is said to have attained enlightenment at this place.

Polling for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats concluded at the end of the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to win 400 seats. The ruling alliance is being challenged by the Congress-led opposition parties under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. In the seventh phase of polling, voters in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and the UT will exercise their franchise.

Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh constituency held by Prime Minister Modi, will also go to polls on June 1.

Prime Minister Modi, dressed in saffron robes, was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. The BJP won a clear majority with 303 seats out of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha in 2019.

