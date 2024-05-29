With the dissolution of the strategic support force, Xi Jinping's information support force to combat cyberwar – Republic World





Representative | Image: Chinemil

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has initiated a significant restructuring of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) by disbanding the Strategic Support Force (SSF) and replacing it with a new Information Support Force. The move, announced on April 19, is believed to be driven by the need to strengthen military capabilities and strengthen political control. Analysts suggest that lessons learned from recent global conflicts influenced Xi's decision to reorganize the PLA's support structure. Joel Wuthnow, a China military expert at the National Defense University in Washington, says Xi's decision may stem from observations of the war in Ukraine. “An effective support force structure is essential for modern warfare,” Wuthnow said. He believes the SSF has become an unnecessary management layer, complicating Xi's oversight of the PLA's operations in space, cyberspace and other information domains. Creation of an information support force for enhanced surveillance The SSF, established on December 31, 2015, was responsible for key operations in the areas of space and cyberspace. The newly created Information Support Force will now manage network information systems, communications support and potentially network defense. This reorganization is part of a broader structural change that also includes the creation of the Cyberspace Force and the Aerospace Force, alongside the existing Joint Logistics Support Force. These changes mean that the PLA now has a streamlined structure with four branches and four services. The services include the Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force, while all four arms report directly to the Central Military Commission (CMC). This direct reporting line to the CMC should facilitate better oversight and operational efficiency, eliminating layers that previously existed under the SSF. Improving Command and Control with Streamlined Forces Brendan Mulvaney, director of the US Air Force's Institute for China Aerospace Studies, notes observers' surprise at this restructuring. Creating a new force and disbanding another requires significant planning, but the PLA has kept these plans secret, Mulvaney noted. The reorganization is seen as a strategic move to improve command and control within the PLA. This restructuring allows theater commanders more direct access to support resources, thereby improving joint operations and reducing bureaucratic delays. The new structure should help break down silos within the PLA and improve joint operations, Wuthnow said. The specialization of the new forces will improve their operational effectiveness, without the hindrance of additional layers of management. Focus on cyberspace and aerospace operations The Cyberspace Force takes over the functions of the former Network Systems Department of the SSF. It is responsible for strengthening national cyber defense, detecting and countering intrusions and maintaining cyber sovereignty. This force is also responsible for conducting offensive cyber operations, responding to accusations from the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand regarding China's involvement in malicious cyber activities. Likewise, the Aerospace Force will strengthen China's capabilities in space, succeeding the SSF's Space Systems Department. Despite China's emphasis on peaceful use of space, the latest Pentagon report on China's military underscores the PLA's view that space superiority is crucial to modern information warfare . These changes are expected to strengthen China's ability to control the spatial information sphere and deprive adversaries of their space capabilities. This restructuring aligns with Xi Jinping's broader goal of modernizing China's military and increasing its competitiveness. Xi stressed the importance of the Information Support Force in advancing the PLA's development and improving its modern warfare capabilities. The restructuring ensures greater political control over the PLA's information domain forces. Mulvaney suggests that this reform also reflects Xi's desire for more direct control. “It will take time to establish command and control relationships with the new headquarters,” he noted. However, the overall impact on the PLA is expected to be less disruptive than that of the major reforms of 2015/2016.

