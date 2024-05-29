Imran Khan reveals why he and Avantika Malik divorced, says they didn't have a healthy dynamic, his internal struggle affected the marriage | Bollywood News





Actor Imran Khan, who recently returned to public life after several years in a self-imposed break, has opened up about why his marriage fell apart during this time. Imran was married to his childhood friend Avantika Malik. They separated in 2019 and have been legally divorced for “a few years,” he said recently. In a new interview, the actor admitted that his mental illnesses were affecting his marriage.

Imran opened up about his struggle with depression and said he first took stock of the situation after the release of his last film, 2015's Katti Batti. He later decided to retire from the industry cinematographic and its trappings, and resurfaced on social networks a few months ago following an outpouring of support and love from its fans. Chatting to India Today, Imran said he wouldn't want to go into too much detail about his divorce, but gave an insight into what happened.

“I hesitate to add much fuel to the fire of rumors, but as I dealt with all this baggage and my internal struggle, I discovered that my marriage and relationship didn't help any of this” , did he declare. , adding, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version. We were not at that place.

Imran and Avantika married in 2011 and have a 10-year-old daughter, Imara. In separate interviews, he spoke about sharing custody with his ex-wife and said he tried to be there for his daughter on the days she lived with him. “From Thursday to Sunday, I don't work because those are the days when I have my daughter with me. Because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there and do all these things, I don't work Thursday through Sunday. I only work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If I start shooting for something, it's going to be a toss-up, but woh kal dekha jayega (I'll cross that bridge when I come to it), he told Zoom Entertainment.

Me and Avantika are legally divorced. The papers are signed. It's been a few years now. Again, I just didn't consider it anyone's business, he told the Hindustan Times. Imran is now dating Lekha Washington. He is also actively considering an acting comeback and mulling projects.

