Imran Khan reveals why he and his childhood sweetheart, ex-wife Avantika, divorced: 'We weren't in…'





Imran Khan explains why he divorced his ex-wife Avantika after 8 years of marriage.

Imran Khan divorced his childhood sweetheart and ex-wife Avantika many years ago, however, neither of them ever revealed what led to the separation. The actor finally revealed the reason behind their divorce in a recent interview.

In a conversation with India Today, Imran Khan confessed that it was when he was battling depression that he realized that the relationship was not working and said, “Without going into too much detail because I I'm reluctant to add much fuel to the rumor mill, but as I dealt with all of this baggage and internal struggle, I discovered that my marriage and relationship weren't helping any of this.

He added: “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version. We weren’t in that place.”

Imran Khan and Avantika were childhood sweethearts and got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2014, but divorced in 2019 after 8 years of marriage. The actor has remained tight-lipped about his personal life and after the divorce, he often spends time with his daughter and the ex-couple is now co-parenting their daughter. He also recently went public with his relationship with Lekha Washington.

After a series of failures, Imran Khan left acting, but he recently revealed that he is now ready to make a comeback when he gets a good project. Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and later made his debut as a lead hero with Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, which became a hit. He has worked in several memorable films like Delhi Belly, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and more. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut and is yet to sign his comeback film.

