Can British citizens choose stability?

The British Conservatives have been described as the most successful political party in the world. In the last election in 2019, the Conservatives won their biggest parliamentary victory in 30 years.

Yet opinion polls suggest the Conservatives, beset by farce-like chaos and riven by factional divisions, could be crushed in a tidal wave of opposition in the next election, in two years.

The reasons for this frighteningly rapid decline shine a spotlight not only on the two-century-old Conservative Party, but also on British society, which has been deeply divided since the 2016 referendum that voted to leave the country from the European Union.

What's more, the chaos since 2016 could endanger the United Kingdom.

Scotland and the British province of Northern Ireland voted forcefully to remain in the EU, and Brexit issues have increased pressure for Scottish independence and eventual unification of the he island of Ireland under the Dublin government after a century of division.

Extraordinarily, a country once renowned for its political stability has had three prime ministers and four finance ministers since July.

The last prime minister, Liz Truss, was ousted after a disastrous 44 days, the shortest tenure ever. Truss did not survive a head of lettuce displayed by the Daily Star newspaper as a joke about his calamitous tenure.

Italian contempt

The state of Britain has aroused ridicule and perplexity abroad.

I covered politics in Rome for many years, writing about instability and revolving door governments. Most of the time, Italian friends praised the nobility of the British system and the willingness of politicians to fall on their swords on matters of principle.

Not anymore. Today, Britain is compared to Italy, and the Economist magazine has featured Britain on the front page.

Italians smile sympathetically at the mention of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, mired in scandal, in the same way that I found it incredible that Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, media mogul and now 86 years old, monument of plastic surgery, be so popular. Johnson, combative and scruffy, was even nicknamed “Borisconi” because of his clownish behavior.

Britain fell so far that Italian commentators were offended by the comparison and declared that Italy was in fact more stable and more economically resilient. Federico Fubini, a columnist for the Corriere della Sera newspaper, has written scathingly about the deep cultural and civil confusion in Britain.”

Savings cast by Truss.

Truss and his Chancellor of the Exchequer (Minister of Finance) Kwasi Kwarteng, nicknamed KamiKwasi, caused a run on the pound sterling, which fell to its lowest level in 37 years. Their unfunded tax cuts have spooked financial markets, driven up interest rates and created a hole in public finances estimated at $35 billion.

The central bank says Britain has entered a two-year recession. Its inflation rate is the highest among members of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, and it is the only member whose gross domestic product has not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. In the Group of 20, only sanctions-hit Russia is expected to see lower growth levels than Britain in 2023.

Kwarteng's replacement, Jeremy Hunt, is this week expected to make the Tories even more unpopular with painful tax rises and public spending cuts amid a severe cost of living crisis.

Truss was replaced by Rishi Sunak, Britain's first prime minister of color and one of its richest men, who was destined to steady the ship. But he has already encountered problems. A political ally, Gavin Williamson, resigned from cabinet after two weeks following multiple accusations that he had bullied colleagues and civil servants.

A former chimney salesman who owned a tarantula to intimidate Tory MPs when he was in charge of party discipline, Williamson is said to have played a key role in Sunak's election as party leader.

Most now believe Brexit was a mistake.

Although Britain's economy has been weak for a decade, the path to this chaos dates directly back to the 2016 vote to leave the European Union, which critics call a monumental act of self-harm.

It is increasingly difficult for Brexit's most ardent supporters to list the significant benefits of cutting ties with Britain's closest trading partner. The impact of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine appears to have been compounded by Brexit, which the independent Office for Budget Responsibility estimates will reduce GDP by 4%, or $117 billion a year.

Polls show that around 60% of the population now think Brexit was a mistake.

Is Eton an elitist curse?

The decline and unrest have also drawn attention to glaring inequalities in a country dominated by privileged, privately educated figures, comprising around 65% of judges, 60% of senior civil servants and more than 50% of diplomats.

A 2017 study found that there had been little change in the approximately 45% of privately educated people among Britain's elite since the 1960s. This despite a period in the last century when sociologists speak of a golden age of upward mobility.

Until 1997, there were over 30 years of state-trained prime ministers. But the process then reversed itself, leaving social mobility lagging behind in many other developed countries. Educational failures during the pandemic will deepen social divides, according to a recent report.

This backward momentum is illustrated by the return of prime ministers from Britain's most exclusive school, Eton College, which has produced 20 of the country's 57 prime ministers since the 18th century, despite a record in office that can be described as uneven.

David Cameron, who called a referendum on EU membership in 2016 primarily to silence the party's fiercely anti-EU right and resigned after losing the referendum, and Boris Johnson, the face of the pro-EU campaign from an exit from the EU, are both former students of the school. Kwarteng too.

Francis Green, professor of labor and educational economics at University College London, told News Decoder: Britain has been driven into a retreat from Europe and apparent decline under the leadership of two Eton prime ministers and always a private elite at the top. And there is no sign of government support for the social mobility of the next generation.

He added: Only 6.5% of pupils in Britain attend a fee-paying private school, but 61% of the current government are part of the private elite. Nothing has changed yet.

Green and historian David Kynaston, authors of the 2019 book “Engines of Privilege: Britains Private School Problem,” said the dominance of the privately educated had created a democratic deficit, with an elite that had only a limited and partial understanding and empathy with the realities of daily life.

From triumph to humiliation

When Johnson became leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, he already had a reputation as a womanizer and chancellor with a casual relationship with the truth.

He called an election after his advice to the late Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament as part of Brexit maneuvers was found to be illegal. His landslide victory made him a party hero.

Three years later, Johnson had to be removed from office.

His own ministers staged a mass walkout after a series of scandals involving mistakes during the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of lives. These included alleged corruption in the awarding of extremely lucrative contracts to party cronies for protective medical equipment and a failed test and trace system that cost $43 billion but which, according to a parliamentary inquiry, has not really contributed to slowing the spread of the virus. .

What ultimately led 57 members of his government to resign were lies about a sex scandal involving a senior party official. But it was yet other revelations that destroyed his popularity: repeated parties in his Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns as people obeyed orders to stay at home, even missing loved ones' funerals .

He is believed to be the only prime minister found guilty of breaking the law while in office when he was fined for attending one of the parties.

Johnson could end up being responsible for both one of his party's greatest triumphs and greatest defeat if opinion polls prove correct, a far cry from his childhood dream of being king of the world . An ongoing investigation into whether he lied to Parliament could even result in Johnson's suspension as a lawmaker.