Closing arguments end in Trump's secret trial: Here's what you need to know | Donald Trump News





New York lawyers delivered hours of extensive closing arguments in the unprecedented criminal trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is accused of illegally concealing secret payments to an adult film actress.

In the coming days, a 12-member jury could make another historic decision: Will Trump be the first former U.S. president in history convicted of a crime?

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a secret $130,000 payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The prosecution spent weeks seeking to demonstrate that the falsifications were part of a broader plan to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election and prevent Daniels from going public with her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump.

The former president and presumptive Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election has denied that such a meeting took place. He also categorically rejected the accusations and called the entire trial a politicized attack.

For criminal charges against Trump to stand, jurors must agree with prosecutors' assertions that the falsifications were made with the intent to commit or cover up another crime.

Here's what you need to know about closing arguments and what comes next.

What did the defense say?

The first person to take the stand for closing arguments Tuesday was Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, whose closing statement to the jury lasted nearly three hours.

It was a sprawling summary, ranging from the smallest details of tax returns to broader questions about how modern political campaigns are run.

While prosecutors alleged that Trump, Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker hatched a plan to suppress negative information during the 2016 presidential campaign, Blanche maintained there was no wrongdoing, only democracy in action.

It doesn't matter if there's a plot to win an election, he said in a particularly bold moment. Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote one candidate, a group of people working together to help someone win.

Blanche then took aim at Daniels' testimony, saying her description of an alleged sexual relationship with Trump sought to garner sympathy from jurors, while lacking relevance to the accusations in question.

After that, he turned to Cohen, whom he described as a serial liar and the human embodiment of reasonable doubt.

Blanche's final message to jurors urged them to put aside any personal feelings they have toward Trump. This is not a ballot referendum on who you voted for in 2016 or 2020, who you plan to vote for in 2024, he said. That's not what it's about.

What did the prosecutors say?

In turn, the prosecution made its own closing statement for several hours, pushing the hearing into the evening, well past the usual 5 p.m. time.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass meticulously laid out a series of events that he said amounted to an attempt by Trump to manipulate and defraud voters in a coordinated smokescreen.

To show a pattern of behavior, Steinglass revisited other so-called catch-and-kill programs linked to Trump, including the National Enquirer's purchase of model Karen McDougal's allegations of an affair and efforts targeting to quash claims by a Trump Tower doorman that Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock.

Steinglass went on to describe Cohen as a flawed individual, but one who offered invaluable insights into the world in which Trump operated. The case, he told the jury, is not about whether you love Michael Cohen.

It's a question of whether he has useful and reliable information to give you about what happened in this case, and the truth is he was in the best position to know, he said .

He said the defense sought to redirect the jury's attention to Cohen's misdeeds, not Trump's. This matter does not concern Michael Cohen. This is Donald Trump.

Steinglass also tried to eradicate the defense argument that the hush money was an attempt to save Trump's family from humiliation and not to influence the election.

The defendants' main concern was not his family but the election, Steinglass said, noting that the hush money was paid in 2016, 10 years after the alleged affair. If Trump was so concerned about his family, Steinglass asked, why did he wait until an election year to address Daniels' story?

Furthermore, he attempted to falsify the defense's contention that because the secret payment went through Cohen's hands, they were legitimate legal fees.

Mr. Cohen spent more time being cross-examined at that trial than doing legal work for Donald Trump in 2017, Steinglass joked at one point.

He pointed to a statement Trump made on social media referring to a reimbursement to Cohen, as opposed to legal fees.

And yet they are still trying to argue that the payments made to Cohen in 2017 were for legal services rendered, because to say anything else would be to admit that the business documents were false, and they cannot do that, Steinglass said pointing to the defense.

His closing argument lasted more than five hours by the time it ended, just before 8 p.m. local time.

Why was actor Robert De Niro out of court?

Since Trump's trial began in mid-April, politicians, supporters and members of the international press have flocked to Manhattan Criminal Court to participate in the proceedings.

Trump's political allies, including Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, all appeared in court to express support for the embattled Republican.

But on Tuesday, President Joe Biden's campaigns entered the show for the first time, sending actor Robert De Niro and two former police officers who were present when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 .

If Trump is re-elected, he will never leave, De Niro said. If Trump returns to the White House, you can say goodbye to those freedoms we all take for granted.

Trump currently faces two criminal cases related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results: a federal case in Washington, D.C., and a state indictment in Georgia. He also faces a fourth indictment in Florida, where he is accused of hiding classified documents after leaving office.

The New York trial, however, is the only one expected to conclude before the elections.

What happens next?

Before jurors begin their deliberations, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, will give detailed instructions laying out the specific legal issues at the heart of the case.

It will also tell them what information they should or should not consider when deciding whether Trump is guilty.

The jurors will then deliberate outside the public, where they will have access to all the evidence presented. They will also be able to ask questions of the judge, who will speak with prosecutors and defense attorneys before deciding how to respond.

The 12 jurors must agree on a verdict for the judge to accept it. If they fail to do so, the trial will be at an impasse and Merchan will declare a mistrial.

Once the jurors inform the court that they have reached their verdict, Merchan will call the parties into the courtroom. He has yet to confirm the verdict and render a final judgment. Either party can also ask him to overrule the jury.

If Trump is found guilty, it will likely be weeks or months before he is finally convicted. Although the charges carry a maximum of four years in prison, experts generally agree that he is more likely to be sentenced to a fine, probation or community service.

