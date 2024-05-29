No verdict on appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and his wife in illegal marriage case as judge recuses himself | World News





Islamabad, A Pakistani court on Wednesday did not announce its verdict on appeals against the conviction of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the illegal marriage case after the judge recused himself.

No verdict on appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and his wife in illegal marriage case as judge recuses himself

Khan, 71, and Bibi, 49, were each sentenced to seven years in prison on February 3 by a lower court for entering into their marriage during iddat, a mandatory period for a woman in Islam to wait. before remarrying after the death of her husband. husband or divorce.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now!

The case was filed by Bushra's ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the couple in November 2023, alleging that they got married without Bushra observing the mandatory iddat waiting period. He asked the court to declare the marriage null and void.

The former first couple had challenged the verdict in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court, where Justice Shahrukh Arjumand had heard the appeals and reserved the verdict on May 23, had reserved his verdict after the hearing .

Justice Arjumand, instead of announcing the verdict, said the case had to be transferred due to the objection of the complainant who had asked the judge to recuse himself.

After the judge retired to his chambers, Maneka was seen leaving the court when he was allegedly attacked by Khan's lawyer. He fell while the people present at the scene repelled the attackers.

The fate of the reserved verdict was not known after the heinous scene that occurred in the court premises.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also confirmed that the judge had recused himself from the case after the complainant showed a deficit of confidence.

The couple had married in 2018, the year Khan won the election and became prime minister. Bushra was apparently his spiritual guide, but the two men developed affection for each other during their meetings. She divorced her husband of 28 years with whom she had five children.

She is the third wife of Khan, a former cricket hero who, at the height of his sporting career, had a reputation as a playboy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/no-verdict-on-appeals-against-conviction-of-imran-khan-and-his-wife-in-illegal-marriage-case-as-judge-recuses-himself-101716974978210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos