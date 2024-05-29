Xi Jinping Boulevard in Phnom Penh, a new stage in Sino-Cambodian relations





He also mentioned China's huge infrastructure investments in Cambodia, including nearly 4,000 km (2,486 miles) of road construction. Wang Wentian, Beijing's top envoy to Phnom Penh, said during the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday that the road would be a new milestone in bilateral relations, according to a post on the Chinese embassy's official WeChat account in Cambodia. Hun Manet, who also attended Tuesday's ceremony, said the naming of the road, whose construction began in 2019 and entered service last August, was meant to thank Xi for his historic contribution to the development of the Cambodia, according to the article. The 48 km boulevard, which cost $273 million and was built by Shanghai Construction Group, was financed on concessional terms by Beijing, with contributions from the Cambodian government, the Phnom Penh-based Khmer Times reported on Wednesday . It is the second road in Phnom Penh to be named after a Chinese leader. In 1965, the late King Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia named a boulevard after Mao Zedong in gratitude for Beijing's economic and military aid to the country. Neither the late leaders Deng Xiaoping nor Jiang Zemin received similar honors. During a visit to Cambodia late last month, amid tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will be Cambodia's most reliable friend and strongest supporter regardless of the international environment. Wang also promised more Chinese investment in Cambodia's infrastructure. Hun Manet said Phnom Penh would firmly support China's positions on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang and continue to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, a Beijing-led infrastructure project. Relations between China and Cambodia remain among the closest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). There are no territorial conflicts between the two countries and Phnom Penh relies heavily on Chinese trade and investment. Trade between the two countries reached $12.26 billion in 2023, an increase of 5% compared to 2022, according to figures from Cambodian customs. Beijing is also helping Cambodia modernize its Ream Naval Base in the Gulf of Thailand after Phnom Penh dismantled a US-built facility on the same base in 2020. Washington fears the Chinese military could use the base as a base. overseas outpost a claim denied by the Cambodian Ministry of Defense.

