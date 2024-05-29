Jurors have these three options during their deliberations





1 day ago

Madeline Halpert, BBC News, New York

The evidence that could decide Donald Trump's fate in a secret trial

After more than five weeks, countless hours of testimony and a mountain of documents, New York Judge Juan Merchan will soon task a panel of 12 New Yorkers with making a historic decision: whether Donald Trump is guilty or not guilty of criminal charges.

After both sides make their final arguments to jurors Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan will give deliberation instructions, reviewing each of the charges and explaining the elements of the alleged crime. Although they can be technical and dry, the instructions provide important guidelines for jurors' deliberations.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had sex with Mr. Trump.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Mr. Trump improperly recorded the money with which he repaid his former lawyer and fixer as legal fees. They further accused him of falsifying business records to conceal a second crime: a violation of state election law.

The defense sought to cast doubt on the testimony of the prosecution's key witness – former lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen – in an attempt to refute the case as a whole.

Ultimately, it will be up to the jury to decide whether Mr. Trump will become the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Here's what jurors could decide:

Trump is found guilty

All 12 members of the jury must agree that Mr. Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

This is a worst-case scenario for Mr. Trump, who would become the first major party candidate to run as a felon for president of the United States.

He would almost certainly appeal this verdict. His lawyers have already argued several times for a mistrial, each time without success.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, or a lesser sentence of probation and a fine. Most experts say it is unlikely the 77-year-old will receive a prison sentence.

“It is a non-violent offense. It is the most serious of [felony] offenses,” said former Brooklyn prosecutor Julie Rendelman. “Without any record, his age, you name it, it would be highly unlikely.”

If Mr. Trump were sentenced to prison, it would pose a logistical challenge for court officials and Secret Service personnel who would be required to protect him in prison.

Trump is acquitted

If the 12-member jury concludes that prosecutors failed to prove Mr. Trump guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he would be acquitted of criminal charges, dealing a major blow to the Manhattan district attorney's office who brought the case.

A hung jury

It only takes one of the 12 jurors to unravel the prosecutors' case.

If the jurors cannot unanimously agree on a verdict – guilty or not guilty – then the jury will be without a majority.

If they report to the judge that they cannot reach a decision, Judge Merchan may ask them one or two more times to try again to reach a verdict.

But if they still can't, he'll declare a mistrial. Prosecutors would then have to decide on the spot whether they want to retry the case.

