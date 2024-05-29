PTI lawyers attack Khawar Manika after Imran Khan's plea hearing – Pakistan





Pakistan

Pakistan

PTI lawyers attack Khawar Manika after Imran Khan's plea hearing

The verdict was to be announced on May 29 but the judge requested the case be transferred.

Wednesday May 29, 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Some lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday attacked Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Manika in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad during the hearing of Nikkah in the context of the iddat affair.

Khawar Manika appeared in court in Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's appeals against their Nikkah conviction in the iddat case.

After Khawa Manika left the courtroom, PTI lawyers threw bottles at him and attacked him with punches and kicks.

Subsequently, Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjmund wrote a letter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer this matter to another court.

It is pertinent to note that the court was expected to announce the verdict on the case it has reserved on May 23.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were charged with seven years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 each in the case on February 3 by Principal Civil Magistrate Qudratullah.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had filed a petition in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad against the February 23 decision.

