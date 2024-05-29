Jokowi-Prabowo communication on the proposal of Destry Damayanti as DGS BI





COMPASS/ALIF ICHWAN Bank Indonesia Senior Deputy Governor Destri Damayanti greeted reporters before taking the oath of office before Supreme Court Chief Justice Hatta Ali. The inauguration ceremony of the BI Senior Deputy Governor took place at the Jakarta Supreme Court Building, Wednesday (7/8/2019). Present were BI Governor Perry Warjiyo, OJK Board of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso and Democratic Party (DP) Commander Kogasma Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo, through presidential letter number R-17/Pres/05/2024, re-nominated Destry Damayanti for the position of Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia. This decision is considered inseparable from the communication and coordination between the President and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Expert Council Dradjad Wibowo said the position of the Senior Governors Council (DGS) of Bank Indonesia (BI) was a strategic position for the monetary authority . In making decisions regarding the placement of personnel in strategic positions, President Jokowi communicates and coordinates with President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Communication and coordination were excellent. Additionally, President-elect Prabowo is President Jokowi's Minister of Defense, he said, who is also an economist for Sustainable Development Indonesia (SDI), when contacted from Jakarta, Wednesday (29 /5/2024). He added that determining these strategic positions is no longer the authority of the council of experts, but rather between the president and the president-elect. “I'm not sure, but I think they both coordinated,” Dradjad added. GERINDRA PUBLIC RELATIONS DOCUMENTATION President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana shakes hands with the presidential candidate who won the most votes in the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday (11/4/2024) . For information, the House of Representatives (DPR) received the President's letter regarding DGS BI candidates dated May 7, 2024. This was confirmed by Deputy Chairman of Commission XI of the DPR, Amir Uskara. This letter was received by the DPR exactly three months before the end of Destry Damayanti's term as DGS BI on August 7, 2024. Previously, he was appointed as the first deputy governor of BI by Presidential Decree Number 74/P of 2019 of July 29, 2019 and made his promises before the President of the Supreme Court on August 7, 2019. “We re-nominate Destry Damayanti for the position of Senior Deputy Governor of BI, to obtain the approval of the House of Representatives, before confirming his appointment by presidential decree,” the president's letter said. Communication and coordination were excellent. Additionally, President-elect Prabowo is President Jokowi's Minister of Defense. This proposal refers to the provisions of Article 41, paragraph (1), paragraph (3), paragraph (5) and paragraph (9) of Law No. 23 of 1999 concerning Bank Indonesia. Finally, these provisions were amended in Law Number 3 of 2023 Concerning the Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector (P2SK). These arrangements, including the Governor, DGS and Deputy Governor, are proposed and appointed by the President with the approval of the DPR. Furthermore, the President proposes a maximum of three candidates to the DPR. The President's proposal to the DPR must be submitted no later than three months before the end of the mandate of the Governor, the DGS and the Deputy Governor. Additionally, members of the Board of Governors are appointed for a five-year term and may be reappointed to the same position for a maximum of one subsequent term. KOMPAS/TOTOK WIJAYANTO Chairman of the commission DPR Commission At the meeting, a schedule for suitability and suitability testing was also determined (Good and good test). (Acceptable fit and appropriate testing schedule) June 3, 2024, Amir said. Deputy Chairman of Commission By submitting to the aptitude and aptitude test, DGS BI candidates must meet criteria appropriate to their field. Also read: Prabowo between Jokowi and Megawati Balance sheet This is the second time that Destry has been proposed again as a sole candidate for the DGS BI. Previously, President Jokowi also proposed that Destry replace Mirza Adityaswara, whose term ends in July 2019. The woman, who graduated with a Master of Science degree from Cornell University in New York, USA, began her career as a senior economic advisor to the British Ambassador to Indonesia from 2000 to 2003, as well as a researcher and lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia in 2005-2006. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO Destry Damayanti with Deputy Chairman of the Commission During the plenary session, the DPR officially approved Destry Damayanti as Senior Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia replacing Mirza Adityaswara. As a sole candidate, Destry would have sufficient capabilities in the monetary sector. This cannot be separated from his experience as a member of the Commissioner of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) for the period 2015-2019. He also had time to deepen his experience as an economist in several banks. His career as an economist started at Citibank Indonesia from 1997 to 2000, then chief economist at Mandiri Sekuritas for the period 2005-2011 and chief economist at Bank Mandiri in 2011-2015. Also read: DPR appoints Destry Damayanti as senior deputy governor Destry is also appointed chairman of the economic working group of the Ministry of Public Enterprises for the period 2014-2015. Outside of the economic field, the University of Indonesia Faculty of Economics graduate served as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission's leadership selection committee in 2015. As DGS BI, Destry was responsible for decision-making on monetary policy and financial stability in Indonesia. In the previous feasibility study, it presented a policy plan titled Becoming an Adaptive and Innovative Central Bank.

