Imran Khan says his mother was disturbed by reports claiming he looked like a drug addict in photos: Ye kya ho raha hai? | Bollywood News





Actor Imran Khan said his absence from the public eye had sparked a lot of speculation which “disturbed” his family members, especially his mother. The actor stepped away from the industry after the failure of his film Katti Batti, with Kangana Ranaut, in 2015. During his sabbatical, Imran said that there were things written about him in the news including he hadn't been paying attention. But his family often read what was speculated about him and his health and were really worried about him.

“Even if you're not on social media, it still comes to you through newspapers. I received newspapers at home. My mother, my aunts and that generation of people who still have newspapers at home, saw (what was written about me) and were disturbed. They said, “See what they say about you? They posted this picture where you look like this, they say you're on drugs. Kya ho raha hai?' It’s worrying,” he told India Today.

The actor said he had to sit down and have a “complicated” discussion about the rumors with his parents, to make them understand that what was written about him – without any sensitivity – was not true. “So it’s complicated to have that conversation with your parents, your family and tell them that I can’t handle what these people say or do. People say these things without any consideration or thought about where it ends up.

The newspaper clipping posted by Imran Khan on his Instagram page.

Asked if he ever felt the need to issue a statement and take the narrative into his own hands, Imran said he was never interested in clearing the air. “Just because these people say it doesn’t mean it’s real. The way I reacted was, “You're saying something about me, you don't know the truth. You're telling it to people who don't know it either and I don't care enough to correct you or talk to you. I don't know who any of you are.

Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan had said that he had a “mental health scare” around 2016-2017, where he realized he was “not healthy, strong or capable” . That’s when he started prioritizing his well-being.

“During those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function. When you're battling deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, brushing your teeth and taking a shower is a monumental task, he said, and mentioned that getting to his appointments “You usual therapeutic treatments was a task in itself,” he said.

In 2019, Imran Khan also parted ways with Avantika Malik, his longtime sweetheart whom he got married to in 2011. Imran is currently dating actor-producer Lekha Washington. On the work front, he is in talks with several filmmakers to decide on his comeback project.

