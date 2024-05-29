FIFA offers tailor-made support to Indonesia to improve its stadiums





FIFA and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) collaborate to improve the quality of stadium infrastructure in the country

FIFA delegation assesses infrastructure and security at eight stadiums

In 2023, Indonesia will host a FIFA competition for the first time A delegation of FIFA experts visited and assessed eight Indonesian stadiums as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI). During the inauguration of the FIFA office in Jakarta last November, FIFA and PSSI signed a memorandum of understanding in which stadium security was identified as one of the fundamental pillars to transform football in the country. This historic agreement was signed in late 2023, during the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the first FIFA tournament hosted by Indonesia. From that moment on, FIFA collaborated with the PSSI to improve the infrastructure and security of the country's stadiums. Following the above, a team of FIFA experts visited eight stadiums in four Indonesian provinces from May 20 to 25: North Sumatra, West Java, East Java and East Borneo. During the visit, the following steps were assessed: Sumatera Utara Main Stadium The Ministry of Works and Housing is renovating these stadiums and the visit was part of a wider inspection program that FIFA is supporting with expert stadium and infrastructure consultants. FIFA offers tailor-made support to improve stadium infrastructure in Indonesia Previous 01 / ten FIFA visit to North Sumatera Stadium 02 / ten FIFA visit to North Sumatera Stadium 03 / ten FIFA visit to North Sumatera Stadium 04 / ten FIFA visits Patriot Stadium 05 / ten FIFA visits Patriot Stadium 06 / ten FIFA visits Patriot Stadium 07 / ten FIFA visits East Kalimantan Stadium 08 / ten FIFA visits East Kalimantan Stadium 09 / ten FIFA visits the PSSI training center ten / ten FIFA visits Kanjuruhan Stadium Following The visit was structured around four main areas: stadium entrance and exit, access, evacuation routes and spectator movement flows. Following the visit, FIFA will prepare an evaluation report including recommendations for the PSSI and the Indonesian authorities. The FIFA delegation included Benjamin Veenbrink, FIFA Stadium and Infrastructure Consultant, and Karan Mirchandani, FIFA Regional Development Manager. For its part, the PSSI delegation was made up of Adi Nugroho, director of infrastructure and security, and Cut Ayu Rahimainita, member of the presidential office of the federation. One of the stadiums visited was Kanjuruhan, Malang Regency (East Java), where, according to a government report, on October 1, 2022, violent events occurred during a football match that caused at least 132 dead and 484 seriously injured. with moderate or minor injuries. “Today's visit demonstrates FIFA's commitment to the transformation of the PSSI infrastructure. After the disaster in 2022, we must ensure that all fans can enjoy the sport in safe stadiums,” Mr. Mirchandani said. Adi Nugroho added: “FIFA's support stems from a previous communication between the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, PSSI President, Erick Thohir, and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and is crucial to “rebuild and improve” stadiums. The memory of those who died reinforces the need to create a safer future for football fans. » FIFA representatives presented a bouquet of flowers to the stadium to honor the victims and reaffirm that FIFA is committed to working to ensure this never happens again. In October 2022, following the tragedy, the FIFA President met with President Widodo in Jakarta and promised Indonesian authorities that FIFA would help them adopt broad measures to increase stadium security across the country. “This initiative by FIFA demonstrates its unquestionable commitment to the development of Indonesian football, particularly stadium safety, but is also a tribute to those who died in the Kanjuruhan disaster,” said Mr. Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA regional director for Asia and Asia. Oceane. In addition to the stadiums, the FIFA delegation visited the national technical center to see for themselves the progress of its construction. Located in the capital Nusantara (IKN), the first phase of the center's works was fully funded by FIFA's Forward programme. The $5.4 million transferred was allocated to the installation of a natural turf field and an artificial turf field, as well as the construction of a residence hall and locker rooms. 85% of the project has already been completed, with the inauguration scheduled for August this year. PSSI plans to use the center as an operational base for the men's team in September this year, during preparations for the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers. In FIFA.com You can consult the FIFA Football Stadium Guide, which aims to provide universal access to this knowledge and make it available to confederations, member associations, clubs and other interested parties such as municipal authorities , owners and architects, as well as licensing authorities.



