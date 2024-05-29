“He never subscribed to this kind of thing”





Images Instagrammed by Imran Khan, AalimHakim.

New Delhi:

Imran Khan, who has spoken at length about his personal and professional life in various interviews, opened up about the time he was pitted against Ranbir Kapoor by a section of the media. Imran Khan shared his thoughts on the comparison with Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with India Today. Imran Khan said that he spoke to Ranbir Kapoor at the time and they didn't give much importance to the ongoing conversation. Imran Khan told India Today: “It's unfortunate. And it always leaves a very bad aftertaste because that's never how I saw it. From my conversations with Ranbir at the time, I remember that he never subscribed to this type of thing either. My memories of him are that he took the profession very seriously. He was a film buff and he didn't indulge in it. not this kind of thing either.

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 and Imran Khan entered the film industry with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na just a year later. Various reports then opposed the two newcomers. Reflecting on those times, Imran Khan said, “It’s just the spicy stuff they like to talk about in gossip magazines. I remember there were a few particularly ugly things coming out. And we would always make a point of that. to reach out and say, “Hey, listen, ease, hua hai.” [this has happened]Are we cool?'”

In the same conversation, Imran Khan explained the reason behind his divorce with Avantika Malik. Imran said he was suffering from depression at that time and realized his marriage was not working. Speaking to India Today, he said, “Without going into too much detail, because I hesitate to add a lot of fuel to the fire of gossip, but while I was dealing with all this baggage and my internal struggle, I discovered that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of this.”

Imran Khan added, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version . We weren't in that place.”

Of late, Imran Khan has been creating buzz for his presence on social media. He is known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few.

