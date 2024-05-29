Waiting For Prabowo Subianto's Cheap Education Promise To Come True

JAKARTA The controversy over the increase in Single Lecture Money or UKT at a number of state universities (PTN) in 2024 has finally ended. Minister of Education and Technology Nadiem Makarim said he had canceled the 2024 UKT increase in all PTNs.

This was conveyed by Nadiem after being summoned to meet with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024).

“Thank you for the constructive input from various parties. I have heard the aspirations of students, families and the community. Last weekend, the Ministry of Education and Culture coordinated with university leaders to discuss canceling the UKT increase and thank goodness everything went well “I just met the president and he agreed to cancel the UKT increase. In the near future, the Ministry of Education and Culture will reassess the UKT recommendations of all PTNs,” Nadiem said in a written statement from the Ministry of Education and Culture after a meeting with President Joko Widodo, Monday May 27, 2024.

However, the cancellation of the UKT increase will only apply for the 2024/2025 school year. Indeed, the increase in UKT may still occur during the next school year 2025/2026. Jokowi revealed that it is possible that the PTN UKT will increase next year.

According to the President, the cancellation of the UKT increase this year should give time to assess the amount of UKT for each PTN as well as the gap in the UKT increase for new students .

“This possibility will first be evaluated, then the increase in each university will be studied and calculated. So it is possible, it is still a possibility, later this policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year,” Jokowi explained.

Nadiem himself admitted that during his meeting with Jokowi, apart from discussing UKT, he also discussed various issues in the field of education. This includes describing several solutions to approaches for dealing with student difficulties.

“I propose several approaches to be able to overcome the difficulties encountered by students. Regarding the implementation of the Permendikbudristek, the Director General of Education and Technology will announce the technical details,” he said.

As is known, the UKT applied in various PTNs is based on Permendikbudristek Number 2 of 2024 regarding the Standard for Higher Education Operational Cost Unit (SSBOPT) which was signed by the Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem on January 19, 2024.

This Permendikbud was released as the basis for increasing the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for the PTN and PTN-BH. The SSBOPT adjustment also takes into account the fact of the growing technological need for learning, given the changes in the world of work which are also becoming more and more technologically advanced, while SSBOPT has never been updated since 2019.

Nadiem explained that in fact, Permendikbudristek Number 2 of 2024 also emphasized two main elements that were taken into account in determining the UKT, namely the principle of justice and the principle of inclusiveness. He said the controversy surrounding the UKT was due to a number of misconceptions.

In fact, the Permendikbudristek only applies to new students. It is possible that the PTN is in error when the placement of students in the UKT group is not consistent with its economic capacity because the data provided by the students is inaccurate.

Then there are also a handful of PTNs that previously had a low UKT or had not been adjusted for more than five years, so the increase in UKT was considered unreasonable. There is also a misconception that the highest UKT group applies to most students. While overall only 3.7 per cent of new students are placed in the highest UKT group.

Permendikbud No. 2/2024 must be revised or revoked

Canceling the UKT increase for 2024 is only seen as a temporary solution. National Coordinator of the Indonesian Education Monitoring Network (JPPI) Ubaid Matraji urged the revocation of Permendikbud No. 2/2024, which is believed to be the reason for the increase in UKT in several PTNs.

“The Ministry of Education and Culture must revoke Permendikbudristek No. 2/2024 because it serves as the basis for the campus to determine the UKT rate,” he said.

He urged the government to make higher education a public good and reject any form of commercialization in universities, especially in PTNBH. Indeed, education includes higher learning regarding the livelihood and needs of all citizens that must be met.

Therefore, there must be a total evaluation of the Merdeka Campus policy that encourages PTN to become PTN-BH. The reason is that this policy plays a major role in increasing the high cost of UKT: when the government no longer covers the cost of education, this is then transferred to students via the UKT program .

Deputy Chairman of Commission new students. We suggest that you revoke or revise above all the cost of the increase above, because if it is lower, it is not a problem. We emphasize the issues circulating in the community and request that next week, before new students are admitted, all be assessed,” he said.

Unfortunately, Nadiem revealed that the Permendikbud cannot be revised immediately without his party directly finding the PTN that regulates the high cost of the UKT. Nadiem therefore promised to go to the field to review and evaluate the PTN's policy to follow the decision of the Ministry of Education and Culture regarding UKT costs.

This was done before Nadiem later revised the Permendikbud. “We completely agree and that is why we will go to the ground, we will reassess the (UKT) improvements, firstly an unreasonable increase,” he added.

He said it was necessary to determine the location of the gaps in the implementation of Permendikbud No. 2/2024. After reviewing conditions on the ground, Nadiem confirmed that he would review Permendikbud if a number of PTNs with UKT fees were found to be unreasonable.

Prabowo's Commitment to Achieving Cheap Education

Despite the strong controversy over UKT in 2024, the Indonesian people are certainly waiting for the promise of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who in his campaign pledged to provide cheap or even free education up to PTN level .

Prabowo made this commitment during the 3rd anniversary of the Presidential Decree on Ideas at the Mata Najwa on Stage event in Yogyakarta, in collaboration with Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Thursday, September 19, 2023.

“My commitment is to fight as hard as possible so that all public universities and schools are not paid by their students,” Prabowo said at the time.

He gave the example of the Defense University (IDU), a public campus that made education free. The campus, under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense, even offers dormitories.

Furthermore, during the 2024 presidential candidate debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Sunday, February 4, 2024, Prabowo also mentioned the scholarship for overseas conferences for 10,000 students in the medical field.

Next, another program announced by Prabowo is the assistance of 10,000 scholarships for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Additionally, Prabowo also promised S1-S3 scholarship for children of farmers, fishermen, teachers and workers.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Prabowo, in his written statement, reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating PTN's UKT in his direction over the next five years. In fact, PTN's UKT must be minimal or free.

“Also, public universities built with public money (APBN money) should not be high, although they may be very minimal or free. We must calculate and work hard for this,” he said.

He believes that the Indonesian education system changed radically after the New Order. He now sees the world of education in Indonesia as an industry that adheres to the values ​​of capitalism. “So he thinks that all of this can become a market, even if it is a public good, a social obligation for a country,” he added.

Prabowo is determined to try to improve education in Indonesia in his future term. One of the efforts is to intensify the downstream in order to increase the country's revenue. “Of course we have to go downstream to get added value and improve our education,” he said.

Ubaid Matraji hopes Prabowo's statement is not just “omons”. Because until now there has been no breakthrough in the field of fair education. Don't settle for my God. It must be realized, because it is a constitutional order,” he said.

However, he still hopes that the Prabowo government will find concrete solutions to end the higher education liberalization program. One example is the removal of the status of the State University as a legal entity (PTNBH), seen as the cause of high tuition fees, including UKT, in the country.

