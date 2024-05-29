Politics
China pained by situation in Gaza, President Xi Jinping tells Egyptian leader Sissi
Describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as extremely serious, Xi told Sisi that an immediate ceasefire was imperative while calling for preventing a spread of conflict.
China is ready to work with Egypt to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Sisi, who earlier this year declared Egypt's full support for the Palestinian cause, said his country highly appreciates China's approach and righteous stance towards Palestinian issues, and that he would maintain close communication with Beijing on this issue.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Sisi highlighted the seriousness of Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah and their serious humanitarian, security and political consequences.
During their talks, Xi also promised closer cooperation with Egypt in areas such as medicine, communication and information, as well as new energy sectors, while maintaining investment ties in traditional areas such as infrastructure and industry.
Sisi echoed Xi's call, adding that Egypt hoped to strengthen exchanges on artificial intelligence, food security and finance.
The official statement from Cairo also said that Sisi was keen to affirm that the highest priority is given to safeguarding water security in Egypt.
Egypt faces a severe water shortage and the country's lawmakers have called for cooperation with China on projects to develop and conserve water resources, due to its experience in the field.
Xi also said he supports Cairo to play a greater role in international and regional affairs through multilateral international platforms and frameworks, citing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, two regional blocs largely led by Beijing.
Egypt became an SCO dialogue partner in 2022 and joined the BRICS group of emerging economies earlier this year.
Sisis' visit comes as the Gaza war is in its seventh month and Israeli troops this week carry out deadly air and ground attacks on Rafah, a Palestinian town bordering Egypt.
The Israeli offensive has also sparked clashes with the Egyptian military, with at least one Egyptian border guard shot dead on Monday, plunging already strained bilateral relations to a new low.
Yet Egypt, the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with Israel 45 years ago, remains one of the most experienced mediators in the Middle East. Cairo is pushing for a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose deadly October 7 cross-border raid sparked the Israeli offensive.
Egypt, alongside the United States, also served as a mediator in the 1993 Oslo Accords. Recognized by Israel, the accords allowed the Palestinian Authority to serve as the interim governing body for a future Palestinian state , in order to control less than 20% of the West Bank region and most of the West Bank. the Gaza Strip. But Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas took control of the strip.
Wang Jin, an associate professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Northwestern Chinese University, said the war in Gaza would certainly be a priority for Xi and Sissi, and they might even adopt a new position.
The meetings will certainly be related to the Palestinian-Israeli issue and, because bilateral relations are also very important, there could be new positions on both issues, he said.
Egypt is an important partner of China among Middle Eastern countries and a traditional regional power in the Middle East; China-Egypt relations are therefore important to stabilize the situation in the entire Middle East.
Egypt is also a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure program led by Beijing.
Several multibillion-dollar deals from Chinese logistics, transportation and energy companies have flooded into Egypt in recent years, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.
Between 2017 and 2022, Chinese investment in Egypt increased by 317 percent, while US investment in Egypt fell by 31 percent during the same period.
Major agreements signed last year include a $6.75 billion deal between Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone and state-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation to develop green ammonia and green hydrogen projects, and an $8 billion deal with Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group to establish a potassium chloride production site.
Egypt has also joined the electric vehicle (EV) push of China, the world's largest new energy maker, amid accusations of overcapacity from the United States and Europe. In Egypt, GV Investments will begin local production of Chinese FAW Group's cheapest electric vehicle model in the first quarter of 2025.
China was Egypt's second largest trading partner in 2022, after the United Arab Emirates and followed by the United States.
Egypt's imports from China almost doubled from about $8 billion in 2017 to $14.4 billion in 2022. Exports to China fell from about $693 million in 2017 to $1. 8 billion dollars.
Xi is also expected to meet this week with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Tunisian President Kais Saied and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan..
The leaders, who will make state visits to China, will all attend the opening ceremony of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum on Thursday.
Established 20 years ago during a visit to Cairo by then Chinese President Hu Jintao, the forum is a mechanism between China and the 22 Arab League states, which also includes Saudi Arabia, the Iraq, Palestine, Kuwait and Qatar.
This will be the first meeting of the forum since the start of the war in Gaza.
