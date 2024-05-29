2,000 police officers to stand guard at Kanyakumari during PM's memorial meditation





Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): All arrangements, including tight security, are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 45-hour stay at the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Thursday, as he will sit in meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint. . The southernmost district will see a large group of 2,000 police officers and various security agencies maintain close vigil during the prime minister's event, five years after he carried out a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 election campaign. Modi will meditate at the Rock Memorial, a monument built as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, here after the climax of the Lok Sabha election campaign on May 30, BJP leaders said. He will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda – a spiritual icon admired by Modi – is said to have had a divine vision on 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said. . Security was beefed up ahead of Modi's visit. Tirunelveli Range DIG Pravesh Kumar accompanied by Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam had inspected the security arrangements at the rock memorial, jetty, helipad and the state guest house at Kanyakumari. Even as the Prime Minister's security team arrived at the scene, a helicopter landing test was also conducted at the helipad. Around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around Kanyakumari, which is on the international tourism map. The presence of Sri Bhagavathy Amman Temple on the nearby shore of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and the confluence of the three seas of the Arabian Sea, the statue of Tiruvalluvar and the clean beach also add to the charm of the destination. About the rock, the official website of the Kanyakumari district administration said, “According to legend, it is on this rock that Goddess Kanniyakumari used to do Tapas (meditation). » As per his tentative schedule, Modi is expected to arrive in Kanyakumari late afternoon on May 30 for a spiritual stay. He would then go to the memorial. He is likely to remain at the Vivekananda rock memorial till 3 pm on June 1, when the country will vote for the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Since the Prime Minister would stay for around 45 hours to meditate, the Coastal Security Group, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy would maintain a vigil along the maritime borders, a source said. BJP functionaries had earlier said that Modi's decision to choose a location in Kanyakumari for his spiritual sojourn underlined his commitment to realizing Vivekananda's vision for the country. He appears confident that he will return to power for a third term after the votes are counted on June 4. The final phase of voting is scheduled for June 1. The electoral campaign ends two days before the elections. The rock, where the Prime Minister will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, they said. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditating for three days and having a vision of a developed India, they said. “Meditating at the same place shows PM Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life,” a BJP leader said, adding that the place is also mentioned in sacred texts like the Goddess Parvati meditation site for Lord Shiva. “PM Modi is giving a signal of national unity by visiting Kanyakumari,” a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the end elections. The Prime Minister had made several visits to the state earlier this year, combining official work with visits to places of religious importance, such as Dhanushkodi, which has a connection with the Ramayana. Published May 29, 2024, 08:38 EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/2k-police-personnel-to-stand-guard-in-kanyakumari-during-pms-rock-memorial-meditation-3043022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos