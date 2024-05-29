Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith spotted on date with Gary Lineker: Photos





Jemima Goldsmith seems to have found a new flame in Gary Lineker

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith was spotted having dinner with former footballer Gary Lineker.

Photographed recently by Click News and Media, the pair were at a restaurant in Notting Hill, laughing and joking together.

Both had planned an evening of fun in west London, but activities other than their time at the restaurant are unknown.

As Gary Lineker walked out with boxes of leftovers, Jemima Goldsmith quickly joined him and headed towards a car that was waiting for them together.

According to the Daily Mail, she laughed and kept her head down while walking very close to her supposed date.

The alleged couple spent a few minutes chatting outside, where another unidentified female friend was also present.

The three of them had spent several hours near a window table at the bistro, sipping wine while enjoying some of the menu items.

Previously, Jemima Goldsmith was married to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, from whom she divorced in 2004.

After that, the socialite was romantically involved with A-list celebrities Russell Brand and Hugh Grant.

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, married Michelle Cockayne in 1986, before divorcing 20 years later.

He then married model Danielle Bux in 2009, but they also separated in 2016.

