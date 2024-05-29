Trump's silent trial: jury begins deliberations after marathon of closing arguments





NEW YORK (AP) Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Donald Trump's secret trial, putting the outcome of the historic case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have vowed to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.

The jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room shortly before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing the verdict in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Jurors' discussions will be secret, although they can send notes to the judge asking to rehear the testimony or see the evidence. This is also how they will notify the court of a verdict, or if they fail to reach one.

It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It's yours, Judge Juan M. Merchan told jurors.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying his company's business records as part of an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential election.

The charge, a felony, stems from payoffs made to then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen after he paid $130,000 in hush money to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump is accused of misrepresenting Cohens. reimbursements as legal fees to hide that they were linked to a secret payment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and claims Cohen's payments were for legitimate legal services.

To convict Trump, jurors must determine beyond a reasonable doubt that he falsified or caused false seizure of business records and that he did so with intent to deceive and with intent to commit or to cover up another crime.

Under the law, if they believe prosecutors have failed to prove any of these elements, they must acquit Trump. Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to hide violations of campaign finance law and a violation of state election law, alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

Just hours before deliberations began, Trump posted another all-caps speech about the trial, the judge and Cohen on his social media network before leaving Trump Tower for the courthouse Wednesday morning.

He called it a kangaroo court! and falsely claimed that the judge barred him from defending himself by claiming that his alleged actions were taken on the advice of his then-lawyer, Cohen. In March, Trump's lawyers informed the court that they would not rely on that defense.

There was no crime, except for the tramp who got caught stealing from me! » Trump said, apparently referring to Cohen. He added, still in capital letters, In God We Trust!

The jurors, drawn from a diverse cross-section of Manhattan residents and professional backgrounds, often seemed fascinated by the trial testimony, particularly that of Cohen and Daniels. Many took notes and watched intently as witnesses answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and Trump's lawyers.

The jurors began deliberating after hearing final arguments from the prosecution and defense in the form of closing arguments and after being instructed on the law by the Merchan, who gave some advice on factors the panel can use to evaluate witness testimony, including its plausibility, consistency. with other testimony, how the witness presents himself on the stand and whether the person has a motive to lie.

But, the judge said, there is no particular formula for assessing the truth and accuracy of another person's statement.

The principles he laid out are standard, but perhaps all the more relevant given that Trump's defense has relied heavily on questioning the credibility of key prosecution witnesses, including Cohen.

Any verdict must be unanimous. During deliberations, six alternate jurors who also attended every minute of the trial will be kept at the courthouse in a separate room in case they are needed to replace a juror who becomes ill or is unavailable. If this happens, deliberations will resume once the replacement juror is in place.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of former President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-trial-deliberations-jury-judge-verdict-390f045e9e8a37f069e82576edd7a842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos