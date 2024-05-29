Understanding Tapera which will reduce 3% of workers' salaries

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The new public housing savings policy or Tapera program has been criticized by the public because it deducts three percent of workers' salaries monthly. President Joko Jokowi Widodo signed Government Regulation No. 21/2024 on the Implementation of Tapera on May 20.

What is Tapera?

According to article 1 (1) of PP 21/2024, the Tapera or public housing savings is a deposit of funds made periodically by participants during a certain period, which can only be used for financing housing and /or returned with accumulated results after participation ends.

Tapera participants

Program participants are all Indonesian citizens and foreign citizens with work visas valid for at least six months.

Based on PP No. 25 of 2020 on the Implementation of Tapera, participants are divided into two categories: workers and self-employed workers who earn at least the minimum wage.

Workers required to participate in the program must have worked for at least 10 years or be married at the time of registration. Meanwhile, self-employed workers who earn less than the minimum wage are allowed to register as Tapera participants.

Included in the category of workers are people who work in the public and private sectors as follows:

Candidates for the Civil Service (CPNS). State civil servants (ASN). Soldiers of the Indonesian Army (TNI). Student soldiers of the Indonesian army. Members of the National Police. State officials. Employees of public/regional companies. Employees of village businesses. Employees of private companies.

Besides the list above, participants are also those who earn a salary.

Participation in Tapera ends when the participant meets certain conditions, such as retirement, age 58 for self-employed people, death, and the participant no longer meets the participant criteria for 5 consecutive years.

Amount of Tapera savings

According to the Indonesia Baik website run by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo), the savings amount is set at 3 percent of the monthly salary.

Of this 3 percent, the employer pays 0.5 percent and the employee pays the remainder, 2.5 percent, by the 10th of each month.

The amount of the self-employed person's savings is determined based on the average monthly income of the previous year with a certain limit. All savings made by the independent member are their responsibility.

Benefits of Tapera

In Article 37 of PP 25/2020, participants classified as low-income groups (MBR) can obtain several benefits, including Home Ownership Credit (KPR), Housing Construction Credit (KBR) and Home Renovation Credit (KRR) with long maturities of up to 30 years and fixed interest rates below market interest rates.

Meanwhile, non-MBR workers will enjoy benefits such as the return of their savings and income upon retirement or when they reach the age of 58.

However, several conditions must be met if people want to use Tapera funds. Firstly, it is only available for the first house. Second, it is only given once. Third, there is a certain value to every real estate financing.

Homes that can be financed with Tapera funds include single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. Financing home ownership can be done through a rent-to-own mechanism regulated directly by the Tapera Management Fund.

Tapera Terms of Use

In order to benefit from Tapera's real estate financing services, participants must meet the following conditions:

Be a participant for at least 12 months, Belong to a low-income group I don't own a house yet For financing the first house, building the first house, or repairing the first house.

At the same time, housing financing will be carried out in an order based on the criteria of participation period, deposit payments, urgency of home ownership and availability of funds to be used.

ANDIKA DWI

