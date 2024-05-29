Verdict of the Trump trial: if he is guilty, what would the ex-president's punishment be? | Donald Trump trial





If a Manhattan jury convicts Donald Trump of one of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the secrecy case, the immediate next question will be what punishment the former president should receive.

It's a decision that rests entirely with Juan Merchan, the judge in the case. The crime Trump is charged with, first-degree falsification of business records, is a Class E felony in New York, the least serious category, and punishable by up to four years in prison.

But Trump is unlikely to face prison time if convicted, experts say. He is a first-time offender and the crime he is accused of is a non-violent misdemeanor. I think the judge probably wouldn't incarcerate him under those circumstances alone, said Cheryl Bader, a law professor at Fordham University, who called any incarceration sentence unlikely.

But given that he is also a former president, is in the Secret Service, and is also the presumptive Republican nominee, I think a prison sentence would be very difficult logistically, but would have also political implications which I think Justice Merchan would like to avoid. .

Any punishment will likely consist of fines, probation, community service, or some combination thereof.

I'd like to see community services pick up trash on the subway, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Much could depend on how Merchan interprets Trump's conduct, including the lack of remorse.

I can't imagine we'll see a remorseful and apologetic Trump if it comes time for sentencing, Bader said. The judges also consider the harm caused. On the one hand, Judge Merchan might view this as a technical violation of the recording intended to conceal sordid conduct, causing only minimal harm. On the other hand, he might view Trump's conduct as inflicting profound harm on the entire country by depriving voters of their right to cast an informed vote in the nation's highest-ranking election.

The jury will only have the option to convict Trump of misdemeanor falsifying business records, but not of another underlying crime. Trump's lawyers could have asked Merchan to give the jury that option, but they did not.

Whatever the cause of Trump's conviction, it will not affect his legal ability to run for president. The constitution does not prohibit felons from running for office. It remains to be seen whether he could serve as president from prison. He could not forgive himself any conviction, since it is a state crime.

A conviction would also likely not affect Trump's ability to vote in the fall election. Florida, where it is registered, allows people with out-of-state convictions to vote if the state in which they were convicted allows it. In New York, a person with a felony conviction can vote as long as they are not incarcerated.

If Trump is found guilty, he will certainly quickly appeal. Any sanctions would then likely be suspended until an appeal is pending.

Merchan has already punished Trump twice during the case for violating an existing silence order, and the judge's handling of both episodes could provide insight into how he will approach any possible punishment for Trump. This underscores that Merchan is acutely aware of the logistical difficulty of incarcerating Trump and the broader political implications that arise from it.

Mr. Trump, it is important to understand that the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and perhaps also the next president, Merchan said on May 6, when he fined Trump $1,000 for contempt of court for the 10th time. He then explained why putting Trump in jail at this time was truly a last resort for me. I also worry about the people who would have to carry out this punishment: clerks, corrections officers, the Secret Service, among others. I worry about them and what would entail carrying out such a sanction.

Of course, I am also aware of the wider implications of such a sanction. The magnitude of such a decision is not unilateral. But, ultimately, I have a job to do, and part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system and command respect, he added.

