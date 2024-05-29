Xi Jinping announces visit of Arab leaders to the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Forum





20 years of cooperation: overview of the China-Arab Forum ministerial conference China and the Arab world: a growing partnership The 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum will be held in Beijing with the participation of Arab and Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation between China and Arab countries in areas such as trade, technology and culture. Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will travel at the invitation of their counterpart Xi Jinping and will be the main actors of the conference. Xi Jinping is expected to deliver the keynote speech at an event in the capital on the 30th, according to an announcement from China's Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Mauritanian Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, will co-chair the conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Roundtable Summit at the Beijing Great Hall of the People September 4, 2018 in Beijing, China. – PHOTO/Reuters In the middle of this month, the Chinese head of state sent a congratulatory letter to the current Chairman of the Arab League Council (Arab League) and the King of Bahrain, on the occasion of the convening of the 33rd summit of the organization. Xi stressed that the Arab League has long been committed to promoting solidarity and self-strengthening in the region, as well as promoting peace, stability and development in the Middle East. He noted that in recent years and in the face of changes in the world, Arab countries have firmly maintained their independence, advocated development, protected equality and justice and safeguarded peace and stability in the region, playing an increasingly important role in strengthening and cooperation. among the countries of the South. 20 years of cooperation: overview of the China-Arab Forum ministerial conference In 2004, the Forum was established with the aim of strengthening cooperation between China and Arab countries. Two decades later, the Conference has made significant progress in economic, political and cultural cooperation between the countries involved. In the years since, numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed between China and Arab countries, leading to significant growth in trade and investment between the parties. Cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, information technology and education has also been successful. King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Bahrain (center) poses with Arab leaders in Manama on May 16, 2024, ahead of the 33rd Arab League summit. – BNA (Bahrain News Agency) / AFP Security cooperation is also an important area for the Forum. China and Arab countries have worked together to combat terrorism and crime and established security cooperation programs to protect regional stability. In recent years, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation has increased in areas such as health, education and culture. This crisis, which shook governments around the world, was the trigger for the importance of international cooperation in areas such as health and security. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with foreign ministers from majority Arab and Muslim countries at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, November 20, 2023. -AFP/PEDRO PARDO China and the Arab world: a growing partnership China's position and contacts in the Arab world have grown significantly over the past five years. One of the main links between the Arab world and China is China's stance on US policy. The strong Arab participation in the Tenth China-Arab Forum demonstrates the intensification of collaboration between China and Arab countries in recent years, as 12 Arab countries now maintain comprehensive strategic partnership relations with China. Chinese investments in Arab countries amount to approximately $250 billion, and Chinese trade with Arab countries amounts to nearly $500 billion. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – PHOTO/PA During the first summit between the two sides in December 2022, Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, met with Arab leaders. It was there that the plan for the development of bilateral relations and the determination to cooperate in creating a community with a common destiny: increasing influence on global decision-making was drawn up. Cooperation between China and Arab countries can have a significant impact on security and help end conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and Gaza. Within three months, China and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signed agreements on cooperation in infrastructure construction and promoting economic development, as well as in combating terrorism and international security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/xi-jinping-announces-visit-of-arab-leaders-to-10th-china-arab-forum-ministerial-conference/20240529151518200873.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos