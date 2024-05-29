Imran Khan on his family's reaction to old rumors that he was 'taking drugs'





Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: Imrankhan)

New Delhi:

Imran Khan recently opened up about his time away from the public eye, leading to widespread speculation that has “deeply disturbed” his family, especially his mother. After the failure of his film Katti Batti, starring Kangana Ranaut, in 2015, Imran retired from the industry. However, he said his family, who regularly read the newspapers, were troubled by speculation about his health and lifestyle. In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan said, “Even if you are not on social media, it still reaches you through newspapers. I would have newspapers at home. »

He shared: “My mother, my aunts and this generation of people who still get newspapers at home, they would see (what is written about me) and would be disturbed by it. They would say, 'You see what they say of you?”. this photo where you look like this, they say you take drugs Kya ho raha hai?' It's worrying”

Imran Khan added: “So it's complicated to have that conversation with your parents, your family and tell them that I can't handle what these people say or do. People say these things without any consideration or without thinking where it ends up.”

Asked if he ever felt the need to issue a statement to set the record straight, Imran said he was never interested. “Just because these people say it doesn't mean it's real. The way I got involved in this was: You say something about me, you don't know the truth. You tell it to people who don't know either. I don't know and I don't care to correct you or talk to you.

On the work front, Imran Khan has appeared in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/imran-khan-on-how-his-family-reacted-to-old-rumours-of-him-taking-drugs-5770785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos