Politics
Latest voting intentions in Great Britain, additional demographic analysis (May 25-27, 2024)
Yesterday we Redfield and Wilton Strategies released our mega-poll to launch the 2024 general election campaign. Between Saturday May 25 and Monday May 27, we asked 12,000 Brits how they will vote in the July 4 general election.
Today we publish a more detailed breakdown of our results across various demographic criteria, including how respondents voted in the 2016 EU referendum, self-reported social status and living conditions.
First of all, the European referendum vote.
The 2019 general election was accurately named The Brexit elections. On polling day, December 12, 2019, the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, won an overwhelming majority thanks to a simple and effective slogan: Getting Brexit done.
Previous survey showed that it was the Conservative Party's commitment to Brexit, alongside fears about Jeremy Corbyn and a fondness for Boris Johnson, that were the main motivation for Tory voters to vote as they did in 2019.
But since the 2019 vote, the Conservative electoral coalition has fracture because the party has failed to find a rallying point capable of effectively replacing Brexit and motivating voters to vote for it.
NOW, we see that Brexit voters are esteemed of which 74% who supported the party in 2019 are divided equally between the Conservatives and Labor.
Weighted by the probability of voting, and including undecided voters, 29% of those who voted to leave the European Union in 2019 intend to vote Labour, with the same percentage likely to vote Conservative on July 4.. 21% of Leave voters say they will vote for Reform UK, while 11% are unsure how they will vote.
This result is consistent with trends in our tracking poll, which saw the Conservative lead among party voters shrink through 2022, before growing for much of 2023, then falling back to reach parity with Labor for much of the period since the end of 2023.
Among those who voted to remain in the European Union, the Labor Party maintains the large lead it has held in our polls since the summer of 2021.
49% of those who voted Remain in 2016 say they intend to vote Labor on July 4, compared to just 17% of voters who say they will vote Conservative. The Liberal Democrats have the support of 12% of Remain voters, 9% would vote for either the Greens (5%) or the Scottish National Party (4%) and a further 8% are undecided on their vote.
Finally, among those who did not vote in the 2016 referendum, which includes all voters aged 18 to 25, Labor also holds a large lead in our poll, although the Conservatives are doing well. even worse with this group than with Remain voters.
46% of those who did not vote in the 2016 referendum say they will vote for Labor, compared to only 13% who plan to vote Conservative. 10% of those who recorded their vote in 2016 intend to vote for Reform UK, while 14% are unsure how they will vote.
Second, when the electorate is divided between respondents who have and do not have school-age children, Labor leads the Conservatives by 29% among voters who have school-age children, and 16% among voters who do not..
Labor has the support of 48% of voters with school-aged children, while only 19% of voters with school-aged children say they would vote for the Conservatives.
For comparison, 37% of those without school-age children say they will vote Labour, while 21% of the same cohort say they will vote Conservative.
Between 1983 and 2010the Conservatives gained a greater share of the vote among owner-occupiers, those than Margaret Thatcher defended as members of the proprietary democracy, that Labor in every election except for Labour's landslide victories in 1997 and 2001. Meanwhile, Labor won more votes among those living in social housing at every election during this period, while private renters fluctuated between the Conservatives and the Labor.
However, as analysis of our survey last June showed, the link between owning a house and voting Conservative appears to have been weakened, if not completely broken.
Among those who own their own home, Labor leads the Conservatives by 11% in our latest poll (36% to 25%).. This result is consistent with the trend in our tracking poll, which finds Labor consistently leading this group since last fall, following a period through much of 2023 when the two parties were neck and neck among the owners.
When those who say they own their own home are further divided, based on the status of their mortgage, Labor leads the Conservatives among the three groups.
Working leads 5% among those who do not have and have not had a mortgage (33% to 28%), 6% among those who have a mortgage and have paid it off (33% to 27%), and by far 22% among those who have a mortgage and have not yet repaid it (42% to 20%).
Among those living in rented accommodation, a group with whom Labor has consistently led in our polls since October 2020, Labor currently leads the Conservatives by 35% (50% to 15%).
Among voters residing at home (majority younger voters), Labor now leads the Conservatives by 26% (41% to 15%).
When our survey of likely voters' voting intentions is broken down by self-declared social class, we see a significant gap between the voting intentions of different classes.
Among voters who consider themselves working class (who make up 50% of likely voters), 46% would vote for Labour, while 15% would vote for the Conservatives, a 31% ahead for the Labor Party.
Among voters who consider themselves middle class (who make up 42% of likely voters), 37% would vote Labor and 27% would vote Conservative. giving Labor a ten point advantage with this cohort.
However, among the much smaller group who consider themselves upper class (just 3% of likely voters), the Conservatives hold a 5% lead (30% to 25%). A further 13% of upper-class voters would vote for either the Liberal Democrats or the UK Reformists.
With the 5% of likely voters unsure which social class they would place themselves in, Labor leads 35% to 12%.
Finally, despite the ostensible adoption of a pro-motorist political program in the late summer and autumn of last year, the Conservatives lagged behind Labor among car and non-car owners.
Among likely voters who TO DO own a car, a group with which Labor has led in every poll since July 2022, Labor leads the Conservatives by 15% (38% to 23%). 12% of car owners would vote for Reform UK, while a further 10% of this group of voters are undecided.
Among likely voters who not own a car, a group with which Labor led all the polls on voting intentions that we have conducted, Labor's lead is 36% (49% to 13%).
