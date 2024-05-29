PM Modis' meditation drama is only meant to gain political traction: TN Congress





Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagaisa said: The decision to orchestrate a meditation drama shows that the Prime Minister would stoop to any level to retain political power. File | Photo credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modis' planned visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on May 30, where he is expected to meditate. He said this would infringe on the rights of tourists who would not be allowed to visit the memorial for three days. In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai accused the Prime Minister's visit to Kanniyakumari after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha 2024 campaign of gaining political advantage in the 57 constituencies that will go to polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha. elections. The decision to orchestrate a meditative drama shows he would stoop to any level to retain political power, he said. Mr. Selvaperunthagai added that Swami Vivekanandar propagated religious bonhomie and spread Hinduism throughout the world. He was loved by people of other faiths. He was a kind man. At the same time, he attracted the attention of people all over the world with his persuasive skills. In his famous Chicago speech on September 11, 1893, he declared: “I am proud to belong to the nation which has offered refuge to the persecuted of all the religions of the world. Mr. Selvaperunthagai also pointed out that Swami Vivekananda said: If anyone dreams of the exclusive survival of his own religion and the destruction of others, I pity him from the bottom of my heart and that he concluded his Chicago speech by saying that harmony and peace, no dissension should be inscribed on the banner of every religion. However, when PM Modi was earlier chief minister of Gujarat, thousands of Muslims were killed in riots and he behaved like Nero who played the violin while Rome burned, the Congress leader alleged. PM Modi, who joined the RSS in his youth and grew up reading the controversial works of RSS ideologue Golwalker, would not have read Swami Vivekananda. Even if he had read them, there would be no chance that his heart would accept his ideas, he added. The meditation drama is not only an insult to Tamil Nadu, but it is an insult to the entire nation, the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pm-modis-meditation-drama-only-meant-to-gain-political-mileage-congress/article68228010.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos